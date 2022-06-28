Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*J/N* HARASSMENT: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

FTA: 3

NO DRIVER LICENSEX2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PROHIBITED NOISE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

VPTA: 1

BLAKE, DAVID Booking #: 440179 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 4:45 am Charges: MISC FTA X1

MISC PROHIBITED NOISE Bond: Bond $1014.00 MISC FTA X1MISC PROHIBITED NOISE Gonzalez, Addison Booking #: 440178 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 3:30 am Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: Bond $1870.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED DIETRICK, LISA Booking #: 440177 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 1:54 am Charges: 50999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1512.00 50999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FULTON, JOSHUA Booking #: 440176 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 12:28 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 440175 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $500.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT BERMEA, ANDREW Booking #: 440174 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 HINSON, RUSTY Booking #: 440173 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 53990004 *J/N* HARASSMENT

MISC CPF X3 Bond: Bond No Bond 53990004 *J/N* HARASSMENTMISC CPF X3 DONEL, ARTHUR Booking #: 440172 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1906.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS ONEAL, TRACEY Booking #: 440169 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond WHETHAM, KEVIN Booking #: 440170 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond No Bond TAUNTON, ELGIN Booking #: 440167 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 5:49 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 IBARRA, PHILLIP Booking #: 440166 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 5:49 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $512.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS CMISC PAROLE VIOLATION BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 440168 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $6554.60 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 3MISC VPTA X 3 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 440171 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 5:41 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 MATLOCK, JEREMYAH Booking #: 440165 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 3:51 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond FLOREZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 440164 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 3:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X4

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $2434.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X4MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2MISC FTA X2 PERALTA, JESSE Booking #: 440161 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:51 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond BANDA, RICHARD Booking #: 440157 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:51 pm Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond PRIETO, ADRIAN Booking #: 440160 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:36 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond STCLAIR, STACI Booking #: 440159 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:02 pm Charges: 35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond SPENCE, SARA Booking #: 440163 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 1:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 LOPEZ, ESAI Booking #: 440162 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond SANDOVAL, BRANDON Booking #: 440158 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 11:10 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond JENKINS, KACEY Booking #: 440156 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 10:11 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond NOLAND, MICHAEL Booking #: 440155 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 8:00 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597