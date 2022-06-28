Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *J/N* HARASSMENT: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2
  • COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • NO DRIVER LICENSEX2: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PROHIBITED NOISE: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • VPTA: 1
BLAKE, DAVID
Booking #:
440179
Booking Date:
06-28-2022 – 4:45 am
Charges:
MISC FTA X1
MISC PROHIBITED NOISE
Bond:
Bond
$1014.00
Gonzalez, Addison
Booking #:
440178
Booking Date:
06-28-2022 – 3:30 am
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
Bond:
Bond
$1870.00
DIETRICK, LISA
Booking #:
440177
Booking Date:
06-28-2022 – 1:54 am
Charges:
50999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1512.00
FULTON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440176
Booking Date:
06-28-2022 – 12:28 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
440175
Booking Date:
06-28-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BERMEA, ANDREW
Booking #:
440174
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
HINSON, RUSTY
Booking #:
440173
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
53990004 *J/N* HARASSMENT
MISC CPF X3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DONEL, ARTHUR
Booking #:
440172
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1906.00
ONEAL, TRACEY
Booking #:
440169
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WHETHAM, KEVIN
Booking #:
440170
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAUNTON, ELGIN
Booking #:
440167
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
IBARRA, PHILLIP
Booking #:
440166
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
440168
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$6554.60
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
440171
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MATLOCK, JEREMYAH
Booking #:
440165
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLOREZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
440164
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X4
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2434.00
PERALTA, JESSE
Booking #:
440161
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BANDA, RICHARD
Booking #:
440157
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PRIETO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
440160
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STCLAIR, STACI
Booking #:
440159
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SPENCE, SARA
Booking #:
440163
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ESAI
Booking #:
440162
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SANDOVAL, BRANDON
Booking #:
440158
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 11:10 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JENKINS, KACEY
Booking #:
440156
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 10:11 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440155
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 8:00 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
