Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *J/N* HARASSMENT: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2
- COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
- FTA: 3
- NO DRIVER LICENSEX2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PROHIBITED NOISE: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- VPTA: 1
MISC PROHIBITED NOISE
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X3
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
MISC CPF X4
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC FTA X2
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
