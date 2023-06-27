From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 26, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
Ashley Geiger mug shot

Ashley Geiger

SO Number: 74842

Booking Number: 445878

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 4:20 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Luis Solis mug shot

Luis Solis

SO Number: 106686

Booking Number: 445877

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:25 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: No Bond

Alejandra Lewis mug shot

Alejandra Lewis

SO Number: 103736

Booking Number: 445876

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:50 pm

Charges:

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $500.00

Dustin Cleary mug shot

Dustin Cleary

SO Number: 106685

Booking Number: 445875

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:46 pm

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $1000.00

Ryan Reasoner mug shot

Ryan Reasoner

SO Number: 105571

Booking Number: 445874

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 6:10 pm

Charges:

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $500.00

Destiny Harbour mug shot

Destiny Harbour

SO Number: 102748

Booking Number: 445872

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:20 pm

Charges:

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL

Bond: No Bond

Adolfo Castillo mug shot

Adolfo Castillo

SO Number: 46352

Booking Number: 445873

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:09 pm

Charges:

*MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

Yaniel Zayas rodriguez mug shot

Yaniel Zayas rodriguez

SO Number: 106684

Booking Number: 445871

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 4:07 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Aaron Henry mug shot

Aaron Henry

SO Number: 106454

Booking Number: 445870

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:58 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Robert Riojas mug shot

Robert Riojas

SO Number: 60783

Booking Number: 445869

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Rogelio Gaspar mug shot

Rogelio Gaspar

SO Number: 52514

Booking Number: 445868

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Sean Schumpert mug shot

Sean Schumpert

SO Number: 84133

Booking Number: 445867

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:43 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Destanie Juarez mug shot

Destanie Juarez

SO Number: 104140

Booking Number: 445866

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:44 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Guadalupe Garcia-ortiz mug shot

Guadalupe Garcia-ortiz

SO Number: 103294

Booking Number: 445865

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:10 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Kevin Mccreery mug shot

Kevin Mccreery

SO Number: 100325

Booking Number: 445864

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 1:55 pm

Charges:

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Jonas Morales mug shot

Jonas Morales

SO Number: 96709

Booking Number: 445863

Booking Date: 06-26-2023 10:50 am

Charges:

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: No Bond

