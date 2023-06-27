From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 26, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

Ashley Geiger SO Number: 74842 Booking Number: 445878 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 4:20 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Luis Solis SO Number: 106686 Booking Number: 445877 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:25 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Alejandra Lewis SO Number: 103736 Booking Number: 445876 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:50 pm Charges: INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $500.00 Dustin Cleary SO Number: 106685 Booking Number: 445875 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:46 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $1000.00 Ryan Reasoner SO Number: 105571 Booking Number: 445874 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 6:10 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $500.00 Destiny Harbour SO Number: 102748 Booking Number: 445872 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:20 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: No Bond Adolfo Castillo SO Number: 46352 Booking Number: 445873 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:09 pm Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Yaniel Zayas rodriguez SO Number: 106684 Booking Number: 445871 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 4:07 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Aaron Henry SO Number: 106454 Booking Number: 445870 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Robert Riojas SO Number: 60783 Booking Number: 445869 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Rogelio Gaspar SO Number: 52514 Booking Number: 445868 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Sean Schumpert SO Number: 84133 Booking Number: 445867 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:43 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Destanie Juarez SO Number: 104140 Booking Number: 445866 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Guadalupe Garcia-ortiz SO Number: 103294 Booking Number: 445865 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:10 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Kevin Mccreery SO Number: 100325 Booking Number: 445864 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 1:55 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jonas Morales SO Number: 96709 Booking Number: 445863 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 10:50 am Charges: *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

