From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 26, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
Ashley Geiger
SO Number: 74842
Booking Number: 445878
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 4:20 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Luis Solis
SO Number: 106686
Booking Number: 445877
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:25 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: No Bond
Alejandra Lewis
SO Number: 103736
Booking Number: 445876
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:50 pm
Charges:
INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond: $500.00
Dustin Cleary
SO Number: 106685
Booking Number: 445875
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 7:46 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond: $1000.00
Ryan Reasoner
SO Number: 105571
Booking Number: 445874
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 6:10 pm
Charges:
UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $500.00
Destiny Harbour
SO Number: 102748
Booking Number: 445872
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:20 pm
Charges:
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
Bond: No Bond
Adolfo Castillo
SO Number: 46352
Booking Number: 445873
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 5:09 pm
Charges:
*MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: No Bond
Yaniel Zayas rodriguez
SO Number: 106684
Booking Number: 445871
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 4:07 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Aaron Henry
SO Number: 106454
Booking Number: 445870
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:58 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Robert Riojas
SO Number: 60783
Booking Number: 445869
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Rogelio Gaspar
SO Number: 52514
Booking Number: 445868
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:47 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Sean Schumpert
SO Number: 84133
Booking Number: 445867
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 3:43 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Destanie Juarez
SO Number: 104140
Booking Number: 445866
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:44 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Guadalupe Garcia-ortiz
SO Number: 103294
Booking Number: 445865
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:10 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Kevin Mccreery
SO Number: 100325
Booking Number: 445864
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 1:55 pm
Charges:
*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Jonas Morales
SO Number: 96709
Booking Number: 445863
Booking Date: 06-26-2023 10:50 am
Charges:
*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
