From 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

LITTERING: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EXHIBITION BY ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

Sammy Vasquez SO Number: 40472 Booking Number: 445862 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 2:52 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Devin Lewis SO Number: 102218 Booking Number: 445861 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 1:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Dustin Quintana SO Number: 76797 Booking Number: 445860 Booking Date: 06-26-2023 12:17 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Wendy Caceres-padilla SO Number: 106683 Booking Number: 445859 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 11:11 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $7500.00 Jason Marcum SO Number: 76835 Booking Number: 445858 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 10:08 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Douglas Martinez SO Number: 31407 Booking Number: 445857 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 6:35 pm Charges: DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID2 EXHIBITION BY ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X10 Bond: $6332.00 Harold Philipp SO Number: 88414 Booking Number: 445856 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 5:21 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jimmy Lohse SO Number: 93496 Booking Number: 445855 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 6:39 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2500.00 Matthew Sanders SO Number: 106682 Booking Number: 445854 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 6:18 am Charges: ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond: $7000.00 Jamie Huertas SO Number: 104095 Booking Number: 445853 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 6:06 am Charges: ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond: $7000.00 Daniel Ford SO Number: 77480 Booking Number: 445852 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 5:51 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Katelyn Vaughn SO Number: 105789 Booking Number: 445851 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 4:27 am Charges: *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Michael Salazar SO Number: 106681 Booking Number: 445850 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 3:53 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Victor San roman SO Number: 81871 Booking Number: 445849 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 3:08 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Stacie Minjarez SO Number: 80619 Booking Number: 445848 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 2:40 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Carmel Mata SO Number: 70397 Booking Number: 445847 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 2:23 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Yolanda Duenas SO Number: 90244 Booking Number: 445846 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 1:14 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Kobe Singleton SO Number: 106680 Booking Number: 445845 Booking Date: 06-25-2023 1:01 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kevin Hunter SO Number: 104687 Booking Number: 445844 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 11:10 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Connie Ritter SO Number: 106679 Booking Number: 445843 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 10:24 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $944.00 Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 445842 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 8:12 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C Bond: $444.00 Zachary Johnson SO Number: 106678 Booking Number: 445841 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 6:29 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3500.00 Michelle Trinidad SO Number: 106677 Booking Number: 445840 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 3:24 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA LITTERING MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPFX6 Bond: $2074.00 Eric Guerrero SO Number: 97741 Booking Number: 445839 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 2:28 pm Charges: *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Ronald Conklin SO Number: 104207 Booking Number: 445838 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 8:28 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Sam Barron SO Number: 25084 Booking Number: 445837 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 6:38 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $40000.00 James Carney SO Number: 106676 Booking Number: 445836 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 5:58 am Charges: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: $40000.00 Jose Alejo-tovar SO Number: 106675 Booking Number: 445835 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 5:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Wallace SO Number: 98919 Booking Number: 445832 Booking Date: 06-24-2023 3:52 am Charges: LITTERING Bond: $462.00 Andrew Garza SO Number: 106121 Booking Number: 445829 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 8:16 pm Charges: *GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K *GJI*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $85000.00 Tayden Thibodeaux SO Number: 106672 Booking Number: 445828 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 8:06 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $7500.00 Briana Acevedo SO Number: 98481 Booking Number: 445827 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 7:49 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $3662.00 Derrick Mason SO Number: 92913 Booking Number: 445823 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 5:01 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond: No Bond James Cotto SO Number: 74516 Booking Number: 445822 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 4:00 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jessie Sheppard SO Number: 28893 Booking Number: 445821 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 2:02 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Marsha Baker SO Number: 73901 Booking Number: 445820 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 1:12 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $25000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

