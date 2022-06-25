Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM *POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK: 1
- VPTA: 2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP
MISC VPTA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
