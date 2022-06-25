Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM *POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK: 1
  • VPTA: 2
TOBAR, MARIA
Booking #:
440122
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 4:28 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GALINDO, ISRAEL
Booking #:
440121
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SALGADO, DEZZYRAY
Booking #:
440120
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 3:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LUJAN, DAVID
Booking #:
440118
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ANDREW
Booking #:
440117
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35990247 *COMM *POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, DUB
Booking #:
440116
Release Date:
06-25-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$264.00
BLANCO, WILLIAM
Booking #:
440115
Release Date:
06-25-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WALLACE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440114
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
440113
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
440112
Release Date:
06-25-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CHAPMAN, GEORGE
Booking #:
440111
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1504.00
PAZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
440110
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
GARCIA, ERNESTO
Booking #:
440109
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP
MISC VPTA
Bond:
Bond
$2064.00
BALL, JEFFERY
Booking #:
440108
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, CHAD
Booking #:
440107
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Dinolfo, Michael
Booking #:
440106
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
35990021 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SEGURA, JEANETTE
Booking #:
440105
Release Date:
06-24-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
