*COMM *POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK: 1

VPTA: 2

TOBAR, MARIA Booking #: 440122 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 4:28 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 GALINDO, ISRAEL Booking #: 440121 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 SALGADO, DEZZYRAY Booking #: 440120 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 3:08 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G LUJAN, DAVID Booking #: 440118 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 11:26 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, ANDREW Booking #: 440117 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 11:16 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM *POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond JOHNSON, DUB Booking #: 440116 Release Date: 06-25-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 10:38 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $264.00 BLANCO, WILLIAM Booking #: 440115 Release Date: 06-25-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond $500.00 WALLACE, MICHAEL Booking #: 440114 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 9:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond TORRES, JUAN Booking #: 440113 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond DAVIS, WILEY Booking #: 440112 Release Date: 06-25-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $500.00 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 BY CHECK48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CHAPMAN, GEORGE Booking #: 440111 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 7:31 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $1504.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSEMISC VPTA X1 PAZ, MELINDA Booking #: 440110 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS GARCIA, ERNESTO Booking #: 440109 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP

MISC VPTA Bond: Bond $2064.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICONFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICONMISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPMISC VPTA BALL, JEFFERY Booking #: 440108 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: MISC CPFx2 Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, CHAD Booking #: 440107 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 3:01 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond Dinolfo, Michael Booking #: 440106 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 35990021 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond SEGURA, JEANETTE Booking #: 440105 Release Date: 06-24-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00

