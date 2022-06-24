Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *MTR* PROH WEAPON: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • CPF X5: 1
  • CPFX1: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 2
  • VPTA: 1
LARA, EDWARD
Booking #:
440104
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 4:08 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
HAYWARD, CHARLES
Booking #:
440103
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 3:32 am
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER
Bond:
Bond
$13000.00
Sibolboro, Cristina
Booking #:
440102
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 2:20 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO
Booking #:
440101
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
52030025 *MTR* PROH WEAPON
54010010 *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARRERA, MARISOL
Booking #:
440100
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 1:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REVIRA, ZACHARY
Booking #:
440099
Booking Date:
06-24-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
440098
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Alanis, Eric
Booking #:
440097
Release Date:
06-24-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
Guzman, Jesse
Booking #:
440096
Release Date:
06-24-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MAYBERRY, JAVANTE
Booking #:
440095
Release Date:
06-24-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440094
Release Date:
06-24-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
MISC FTAX2
Bond:
Bond
$1004.00
KUYKENDALL, SHANE
Booking #:
440093
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
440092
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
11990001 *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARTER, SHANDA
Booking #:
440091
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARFIAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440090
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FREEMAN, JASON
Booking #:
440089
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1526.00
SANCHEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
440088
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, FERNANDO
Booking #:
440087
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$1766.00
CORRALES, FILIBERTO
Booking #:
440086
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 10:54 am
Charges:
38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$26632.00
SLAVENS, PAULA
Booking #:
440084
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 10:43 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$200.00
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
440085
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
440083
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 9:44 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
