Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *MTR* PROH WEAPON: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- CPF X5: 1
- CPFX1: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER: 1
- FTA: 3
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 2
- VPTA: 1
25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER
54010010 *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X2
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
