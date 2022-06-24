Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

*J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*MTR* PROH WEAPON: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

CPF X5: 1

CPFX1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER: 1

FTA: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 2

VPTA: 1

LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 440104 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 4:08 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT Bond: Bond $512.00 HAYWARD, CHARLES Booking #: 440103 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER Bond: Bond $13000.00 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER Sibolboro, Cristina Booking #: 440102 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO Booking #: 440101 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 52030025 *MTR* PROH WEAPON

54010010 *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: Bond No Bond 52030025 *MTR* PROH WEAPON54010010 *J/N* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 BARRERA, MARISOL Booking #: 440100 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 1:41 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond REVIRA, ZACHARY Booking #: 440099 Booking Date: 06-24-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond 23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH LOPEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 440098 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond Alanis, Eric Booking #: 440097 Release Date: 06-24-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: Bond $1162.00 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Guzman, Jesse Booking #: 440096 Release Date: 06-24-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MAYBERRY, JAVANTE Booking #: 440095 Release Date: 06-24-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 9:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 440094 Release Date: 06-24-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: MISC FTAX2 Bond: Bond $1004.00 KUYKENDALL, SHANE Booking #: 440093 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MARTINEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 440092 Release Date: 06-23-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 11990001 *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: Bond No Bond CARTER, SHANDA Booking #: 440091 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 6:43 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond GARFIAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 440090 Release Date: 06-23-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 3:41 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 440089 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1526.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1 SANCHEZ, RUDY Booking #: 440088 Release Date: 06-23-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 1:28 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond FERNANDEZ, FERNANDO Booking #: 440087 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 12:49 pm Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $1766.00 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X5MISC FTA X2 CORRALES, FILIBERTO Booking #: 440086 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 10:54 am Charges: 38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $26632.00 38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC VPTA X1 SLAVENS, PAULA Booking #: 440084 Release Date: 06-23-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $200.00 MURRAY, ANDREW Booking #: 440085 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $15000.00 GALLEGOS, DEREK Booking #: 440083 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 9:44 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597