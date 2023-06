From 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, to 7 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION OF KNOWN FELON: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPERATING VEHICLE WITH WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

Sebastian Asencio SO Number: 106669 Booking Number: 445814 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 5:23 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $1181.00 Robert Littlefield SO Number: 65807 Booking Number: 445813 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 4:32 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Nina Solis SO Number: 106668 Booking Number: 445812 Booking Date: 06-23-2023 2:20 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Priscilla Rodriguez SO Number: 90424 Booking Number: 445811 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 11:53 pm Charges: HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON Bond: $7500.00 Ryan Pena SO Number: 106667 Booking Number: 445810 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 11:03 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE Bond: $453.00 Jason Ahola SO Number: 60857 Booking Number: 445809 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 9:06 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $2134.00 Alicia Mendoza SO Number: 78534 Booking Number: 445808 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 8:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Tonya Simmons SO Number: 49822 Booking Number: 445807 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 8:45 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $500.00 Jeffery Frank SO Number: 105549 Booking Number: 445806 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 8:34 pm Charges: *FTA* TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: $1000.00 Arnulfo Arreola SO Number: 96479 Booking Number: 445805 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 7:53 pm Charges: *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond David Nandin SO Number: 106666 Booking Number: 445804 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 5:01 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Melissa Fertsch SO Number: 54866 Booking Number: 445803 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 4:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH THE FLOW Bond: $906.00 Esteban Gonzalez SO Number: 88246 Booking Number: 445802 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 4:28 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Delisa Urenda SO Number: 104660 Booking Number: 445801 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 3:28 pm Charges: *NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Michael Liggins SO Number: 91297 Booking Number: 445800 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:35 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Daniel Sanchez SO Number: 106665 Booking Number: 445799 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:32 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Abraham Reyes SO Number: 106664 Booking Number: 445798 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:32 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Donavin Molina SO Number: 106663 Booking Number: 445797 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:26 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Fabian Salas SO Number: 40669 Booking Number: 445796 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:15 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Shanae Gigger SO Number: 67179 Booking Number: 445795 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:07 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X1 MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3990.00 Conchita Bermea SO Number: 72418 Booking Number: 445794 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 12:26 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Joseph Gohn SO Number: 70645 Booking Number: 445793 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 9:59 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Luis Torres SO Number: 79177 Booking Number: 445792 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 8:44 am Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

