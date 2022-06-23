Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *FTA* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
  • *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CPFX8: 1
  • DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • TOBACCO – POSS UNDER 21: 1
DELAROSA, SUMMER
Booking #:
440082
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 4:42 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RIVERA, EDWIN
Booking #:
440081
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
440080
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARLISLE, MUSTAFA
Booking #:
440079
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
440078
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 12:24 am
Charges:
73999999 DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
DANIELS, CHARLIE
Booking #:
440077
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440076
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2022 – 12:03 am
Charges:
22990011 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE
Bond:
Bond
$740.00
WALKER, MAKAYLA
Booking #:
440075
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
HAYS, JADEN
Booking #:
440074
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BLANCHARD, KENDRA
Booking #:
440073
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BARRERA, DANIEL
Booking #:
440072
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING
55999999 TOBACCO – POSS UNDER 21
Bond:
Bond
$804.00
CHAVEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
440071
Release Date:
06-23-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond:
Bond
$300.00
KIRCHHOFF, WILLIAM
Booking #:
440070
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
54040032 *FTA* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
440069
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
73991084 *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO
Booking #:
440068
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPFX8
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PORTER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
440067
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STEPHENSON, KELLY
Booking #:
440066
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SHANAHAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
440065
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
36010005 *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
$30000.00
PITTS, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
440064
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
LAWSON, RODDY
Booking #:
440063
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, MONICA
Booking #:
440062
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SPATH, WAYNE
Booking #:
440061
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PATTERSON, KARRIE
Booking #:
440059
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
440060
Release Date:
06-22-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA-PINEDA, DAVID
Booking #:
440058
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 9:07 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
