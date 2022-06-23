Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *FTA* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 3
- CPFX8: 1
- DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTA X1: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- TOBACCO – POSS UNDER 21: 1
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO – POSS UNDER 21
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
73991084 *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPFX8
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
