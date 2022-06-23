Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*FTA* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

*GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

*RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 3

CPFX8: 1

DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTA X1: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

TOBACCO – POSS UNDER 21: 1

DELAROSA, SUMMER Booking #: 440082 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 4:42 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 RIVERA, EDWIN Booking #: 440081 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 3:50 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 TORRES, LEONEL Booking #: 440080 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond CARLISLE, MUSTAFA Booking #: 440079 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 440078 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 12:24 am Charges: 73999999 DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING Bond: Bond $1162.00 DANIELS, CHARLIE Booking #: 440077 Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440076 Release Date: 06-23-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 06-23-2022 – 12:03 am Charges: 22990011 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

Bond: Bond $740.00

Bond: Bond $662.00

Bond: Bond $804.00

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: Bond $500.00

Bond: Bond No Bond

MISC CPF X1

Bond: Bond $502.00

Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597