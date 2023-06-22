From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
  • *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Crystal Delacruz mug shot

Crystal Delacruz

SO Number: 65121

Booking Number: 445791

Booking Date: 06-22-2023 5:18 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Justin Garcia mug shot

Justin Garcia

SO Number: 106662

Booking Number: 445790

Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:15 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: $962.00

Ronald Smith mug shot

Ronald Smith

SO Number: 38855

Booking Number: 445789

Booking Date: 06-22-2023 12:29 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Crystal Braden mug shot

Crystal Braden

SO Number: 104911

Booking Number: 445788

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 pm

Charges:

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

Bond: $402.00

Jessica Guerrero mug shot

Jessica Guerrero

SO Number: 98134

Booking Number: 445787

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:47 pm

Charges:

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $47500.00

Joseph Tambunga mug shot

Joseph Tambunga

SO Number: 90293

Booking Number: 445786

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:27 pm

Charges:

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Valentino Morales mug shot

Valentino Morales

SO Number: 69921

Booking Number: 445785

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:07 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Alexis Robles mug shot

Alexis Robles

SO Number: 101637

Booking Number: 445784

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 6:18 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Bobby White mug shot

Bobby White

SO Number: 26573

Booking Number: 445783

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 4:14 pm

Charges:

*MTR*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Bond: No Bond

Mario Rodgers mug shot

Mario Rodgers

SO Number: 106661

Booking Number: 445782

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:30 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: $20000.00

Sandra Gedney mug shot

Sandra Gedney

SO Number: 92250

Booking Number: 445781

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:06 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Justin Gonzales mug shot

Justin Gonzales

SO Number: 83331

Booking Number: 445780

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 1:49 pm

Charges:

TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROpERTY

Bond: No Bond

Alex Deleon mug shot

Alex Deleon

SO Number: 103547

Booking Number: 445779

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 12:06 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $1000.00

Jesus Pina mug shot

Jesus Pina

SO Number: 41363

Booking Number: 445778

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 11:41 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jose Jimenez mug shot

Jose Jimenez

SO Number: 85289

Booking Number: 445777

Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 am

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

