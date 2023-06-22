From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
- *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Crystal Delacruz
SO Number: 65121
Booking Number: 445791
Booking Date: 06-22-2023 5:18 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Justin Garcia
SO Number: 106662
Booking Number: 445790
Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:15 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: $962.00
Ronald Smith
SO Number: 38855
Booking Number: 445789
Booking Date: 06-22-2023 12:29 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Crystal Braden
SO Number: 104911
Booking Number: 445788
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 pm
Charges:
ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
Bond: $402.00
Jessica Guerrero
SO Number: 98134
Booking Number: 445787
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:47 pm
Charges:
*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: $47500.00
Joseph Tambunga
SO Number: 90293
Booking Number: 445786
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:27 pm
Charges:
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Valentino Morales
SO Number: 69921
Booking Number: 445785
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:07 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Alexis Robles
SO Number: 101637
Booking Number: 445784
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 6:18 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Bobby White
SO Number: 26573
Booking Number: 445783
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 4:14 pm
Charges:
*MTR*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond: No Bond
Mario Rodgers
SO Number: 106661
Booking Number: 445782
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:30 pm
Charges:
BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond: $20000.00
Sandra Gedney
SO Number: 92250
Booking Number: 445781
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:06 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Justin Gonzales
SO Number: 83331
Booking Number: 445780
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 1:49 pm
Charges:
TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROpERTY
Bond: No Bond
Alex Deleon
SO Number: 103547
Booking Number: 445779
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 12:06 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $1000.00
Jesus Pina
SO Number: 41363
Booking Number: 445778
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 11:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Jose Jimenez
SO Number: 85289
Booking Number: 445777
Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 am
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
