From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Crystal Delacruz SO Number: 65121 Booking Number: 445791 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 5:18 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Justin Garcia SO Number: 106662 Booking Number: 445790 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 2:15 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $962.00 Ronald Smith SO Number: 38855 Booking Number: 445789 Booking Date: 06-22-2023 12:29 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Crystal Braden SO Number: 104911 Booking Number: 445788 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK Bond: $402.00 Jessica Guerrero SO Number: 98134 Booking Number: 445787 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:47 pm Charges: *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 <1G UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $47500.00 Joseph Tambunga SO Number: 90293 Booking Number: 445786 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:27 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Valentino Morales SO Number: 69921 Booking Number: 445785 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 8:07 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Alexis Robles SO Number: 101637 Booking Number: 445784 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 6:18 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Bobby White SO Number: 26573 Booking Number: 445783 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 4:14 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: No Bond Mario Rodgers SO Number: 106661 Booking Number: 445782 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:30 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $20000.00 Sandra Gedney SO Number: 92250 Booking Number: 445781 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:06 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Justin Gonzales SO Number: 83331 Booking Number: 445780 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 1:49 pm Charges: TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROpERTY Bond: No Bond Alex Deleon SO Number: 103547 Booking Number: 445779 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 12:06 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1000.00 Jesus Pina SO Number: 41363 Booking Number: 445778 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 11:41 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jose Jimenez SO Number: 85289 Booking Number: 445777 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 10:53 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

