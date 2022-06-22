Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Seven people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for Disorderly Conduct — Fighting on June 22, 2022.

Monique Sanchez

Angel Coronado

Desirae Castaneda

Taylor Savoie

Pedro Ramos

Sierra Gevara

Jessika Sanchez

Pedro Ramos, 21, Monique Sanchez, 18, Angel Coronado, 21, Desirae Castaneda, 18, Sierra Gevara, 20, Taylor Savoie, 18, and Jessika Sanchez, 20 are currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $462.00. They each face a fine of $231.00.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.2: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CAPIAS* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CPF: 4

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 7

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

RAMOS, PEDRO Booking #: 440054 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 3:30 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond $462.00 53999999 DOC – FIGHTINGMISC CPF X 1 Sanchez, Jessika Booking #: 440055 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 53999999 DOC- FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 CORONADO, ANGEL Booking #: 440057 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 3:17 am Charges: 53999999 DOC-FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 GEVARA, SIERRA Booking #: 440056 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 3:17 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 Savoie, Taylor Booking #: 440053 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 53999999 DOC-FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 CASTANEDA, DESIRAE Booking #: 440052 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 SANCHEZ, MONIQUE Booking #: 440051 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 2:52 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING Bond: Bond $462.00 KING, JAMES Booking #: 440050 Booking Date: 06-22-2022 – 1:19 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond PIERCE, ARTHUR Booking #: 440049 Release Date: 06-22-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond LEWIS, WILLIAM Booking #: 440048 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 7:30 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond: Bond $2000.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST SMITH, LAMAR Booking #: 440047 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 52030014 GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES

MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond 52030014 GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISESMISC CPF X 3 SPENCER, ROGER Booking #: 440046 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond PENA, CLARA Booking #: 440045 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 25890001 *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond No Bond HOUSTON, TEREL Booking #: 440044 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: 52120009 CAPIAS* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond $10000.00 NIERGARTH, AUGUSTUS Booking #: 440042 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond ZUBIA, JESUS Booking #: 440043 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 2:49 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.2

48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.248040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1 FRANKLIN, KYRA Booking #: 440041 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: Bond No Bond RODRIQUEZ, AUDREY Booking #: 440040 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 1:11 pm Charges: 23990196 *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X3

MISC FAIL APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $1177.20 23990196 *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC CPF X3MISC FAIL APPEAR ON COURT DATE EADS, JONATHAN Booking #: 440039 Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 12:17 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MOLINA, LUCAS Booking #: 440038 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 TIDWELL, KAMRON Booking #: 440037 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 06-21-2022 – 8:17 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597