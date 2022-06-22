Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Seven people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for Disorderly Conduct — Fighting on June 22, 2022.

  • Monique Sanchez
  • Angel Coronado
  • Desirae Castaneda
  • Taylor Savoie
  • Pedro Ramos
  • Sierra Gevara
  • Jessika Sanchez

Pedro Ramos, 21, Monique Sanchez, 18, Angel Coronado, 21, Desirae Castaneda, 18, Sierra Gevara, 20, Taylor Savoie, 18, and Jessika Sanchez, 20 are currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $462.00. They each face a fine of $231.00.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.2: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CAPIAS* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 7
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
RAMOS, PEDRO
Booking #:
440054
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:30 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Sanchez, Jessika
Booking #:
440055
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC- FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
CORONADO, ANGEL
Booking #:
440057
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:17 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
GEVARA, SIERRA
Booking #:
440056
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:17 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Savoie, Taylor
Booking #:
440053
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
CASTANEDA, DESIRAE
Booking #:
440052
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 2:55 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
SANCHEZ, MONIQUE
Booking #:
440051
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 2:52 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
KING, JAMES
Booking #:
440050
Booking Date:
06-22-2022 – 1:19 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PIERCE, ARTHUR
Booking #:
440049
Release Date:
06-22-2022 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEWIS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
440048
Release Date:
06-21-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
SMITH, LAMAR
Booking #:
440047
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
52030014 GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SPENCER, ROGER
Booking #:
440046
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
35990247 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PENA, CLARA
Booking #:
440045
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
25890001 *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOUSTON, TEREL
Booking #:
440044
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
52120009 CAPIAS* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
NIERGARTH, AUGUSTUS
Booking #:
440042
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ZUBIA, JESUS
Booking #:
440043
Release Date:
06-21-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.2
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FRANKLIN, KYRA
Booking #:
440041
Release Date:
06-21-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RODRIQUEZ, AUDREY
Booking #:
440040
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
23990196 *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X3
MISC FAIL APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond:
Bond
$1177.20
EADS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440039
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOLINA, LUCAS
Booking #:
440038
Release Date:
06-21-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 10:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TIDWELL, KAMRON
Booking #:
440037
Release Date:
06-21-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2022 – 8:17 am
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597