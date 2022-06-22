Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Seven people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for Disorderly Conduct — Fighting on June 22, 2022.
Pedro Ramos, 21, Monique Sanchez, 18, Angel Coronado, 21, Desirae Castaneda, 18, Sierra Gevara, 20, Taylor Savoie, 18, and Jessika Sanchez, 20 are currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $462.00. They each face a fine of $231.00.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CT.2: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- CAPIAS* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CPF: 4
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 7
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
MISC CPF X 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
MISC CPF X 3
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CT.1
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X3
MISC FAIL APPEAR ON COURT DATE
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
