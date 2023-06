From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC FTA X 6: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM* MURDER: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*COMM* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

Julio Enriquez SO Number: 63667 Booking Number: 445776 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 5:48 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Sophia Govea SO Number: 102061 Booking Number: 445775 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 3:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: $1000.00 Gracie Garcia SO Number: 76671 Booking Number: 445774 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 2:09 am Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 6 Bond: $5321.00 Francisco Garza SO Number: 25549 Booking Number: 445773 Booking Date: 06-21-2023 12:03 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Travis Bailey SO Number: 106660 Booking Number: 445771 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 11:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2000.00 Heliodoro Flores SO Number: 66573 Booking Number: 445772 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 10:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Russell Baumann SO Number: 81447 Booking Number: 445770 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 8:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: $1524.00 Shawn Sanchez SO Number: 63985 Booking Number: 445769 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 6:25 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES MISC CPF X3 Bond: $1000.00 Raymond Rivas SO Number: 99195 Booking Number: 445768 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 5:00 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ MISC CPF X7 Bond: No Bond Luis Torres SO Number: 85223 Booking Number: 445767 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 4:51 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3035.00 Reginald Wood SO Number: 106659 Booking Number: 445766 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 3:17 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Torson SO Number: 76465 Booking Number: 445765 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 2:31 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Abel Rueda SO Number: 102883 Booking Number: 445764 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 2:01 pm Charges: *COMM* MURDER *COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON *COMM* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond: No Bond Calvin Miller SO Number: 15978 Booking Number: 445763 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 11:38 am Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X5 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1164.00 Haleigh Williamson SO Number: 106658 Booking Number: 445762 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 10:12 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597