From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 19, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPF X3: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – BY CONTACT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC COMM X 2: 1

Maria Galvan SO Number: 33385 Booking Number: 445761 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 6:01 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Melanie flores Moreno SO Number: 103747 Booking Number: 445760 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 5:58 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Alejandro Nevarez SO Number: 52367 Booking Number: 445759 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 3:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Larry Barcheers SO Number: 106657 Booking Number: 445758 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 2:28 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1662.00 Michael Cordell SO Number: 79001 Booking Number: 445757 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 12:41 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – BY CONTACT TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $1012.00 Fabian Alfaro SO Number: 91602 Booking Number: 445756 Booking Date: 06-20-2023 12:03 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Osniel lazaro Garcia rodriguez SO Number: 102484 Booking Number: 445755 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 9:24 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 445754 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 9:12 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $500.00 Demetria Rodriguez SO Number: 99682 Booking Number: 445753 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 8:49 pm Charges: *RPR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Christian Easterwood SO Number: 105113 Booking Number: 445752 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 8:28 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 Bond: $1162.00 Abel Garcia SO Number: 105782 Booking Number: 445751 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 8:12 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond: $824.00 Robert Robertson SO Number: 32649 Booking Number: 445750 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 6:22 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jessica Beltran SO Number: 106656 Booking Number: 445749 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 5:18 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 2 Bond: No Bond Felipe Barrientos SO Number: 68163 Booking Number: 445748 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 1:55 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Moses Arredondo SO Number: 87342 Booking Number: 445747 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 12:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

