Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Antonio Schmidt, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on warrants issued in Hale County. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm. Schmidt is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $42,500.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

FTA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 440026 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MISC FTA Bond $866.00 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFICMISC FTA WILLIAMS, TABATHA Booking #: 440025 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 1:44 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond $1000.00 PARRISH, EDWARD Booking #: 440024 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 10:41 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HERNANDEZ, DANIEL Booking #: 440023 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 9:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond TAPIA, JULIAN Booking #: 440022 Release Date: 06-19-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond BROWN, KEDRICK Booking #: 440021 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASAREZ, MARIO Booking #: 440020 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 6:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, DEMETRIO Booking #: 440019 Release Date: 06-19-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 6:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 OLIVAS, SHANNON Booking #: 440018 Release Date: 06-19-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 6:27 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 Schmidt, Antonio Booking #: 440017 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 2:31 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35990019 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond $42500.00 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM35990019 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM SANCHEZ, TYLER Booking #: 440016 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X3 Bond $256.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X3

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

