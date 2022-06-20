Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Antonio Schmidt, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on warrants issued in Hale County. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm.

Schmidt is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $42,500.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
LARA, EDWARD
Booking #:
440026
Booking Date:
06-20-2022 – 4:31 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC FTA
Bond
$866.00
WILLIAMS, TABATHA
Booking #:
440025
Booking Date:
06-20-2022 – 1:44 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
$1000.00
PARRISH, EDWARD
Booking #:
440024
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
440023
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
TAPIA, JULIAN
Booking #:
440022
Release Date:
06-19-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
BROWN, KEDRICK
Booking #:
440021
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
CASAREZ, MARIO
Booking #:
440020
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DEMETRIO
Booking #:
440019
Release Date:
06-19-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
OLIVAS, SHANNON
Booking #:
440018
Release Date:
06-19-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
Schmidt, Antonio
Booking #:
440017
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990019 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond
$42500.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
440016
Booking Date:
06-19-2022 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X3
Bond
$256.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597