From 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, to 7 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- PARKED VEHICLE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X14: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

COMM*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

Ronnie Molina SO Number: 28028 Booking Number: 445466 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 2:05 am Charges: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $7500.00 Quinton Collins SO Number: 98937 Booking Number: 445465 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 1:17 am Charges: *FTA*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MAN DEL CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $116300.00 Armando Moran SO Number: 64819 Booking Number: 445464 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 12:21 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC CPF X1 Bond: $500.00 Juan Romero SO Number: 81473 Booking Number: 445463 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 12:00 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Jeffrey Martinez SO Number: 106584 Booking Number: 445462 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 10:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Christopher Salinas SO Number: 106583 Booking Number: 445461 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 9:17 pm Charges: SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR Bond: No Bond Zachary Waldman SO Number: 106582 Booking Number: 445460 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 8:23 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Christopher Jones SO Number: 106581 Booking Number: 445459 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 8:15 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR Bond: $42000.00 Richard Ramon SO Number: 66991 Booking Number: 445458 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 5:09 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE NO DRIVER’S LICENSE POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X14 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3642.00 Edmond Riggs SO Number: 100703 Booking Number: 445457 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 4:14 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond David Mcdonald SO Number: 106580 Booking Number: 445456 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 4:11 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Juan Vasquez SO Number: 93501 Booking Number: 445455 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 3:33 pm Charges: *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Adrian Chavarria SO Number: 106579 Booking Number: 445454 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 3:22 pm Charges: *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Kyle Doty SO Number: 89071 Booking Number: 445453 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 1:40 pm Charges: COMM*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR Bond: No Bond Destini Casey SO Number: 105362 Booking Number: 445452 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 1:32 pm Charges: *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Antolin Zapata SO Number: 95843 Booking Number: 445451 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 10:07 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jose Ramirez SO Number: 56793 Booking Number: 445450 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 9:08 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Isaiah Wyatt SO Number: 106578 Booking Number: 445449 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 9:08 am Charges: *GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Brandon Lewis SO Number: 104412 Booking Number: 445448 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 8:33 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

