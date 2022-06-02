Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Juan Gonzalez-Maciel was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and charged by indictment with abandoning or endangering a child —criminal negligence.

According to the indictment, Gonzalez-Maciel is one of two adults who are accused of allowing a child under the age of 15 to live with a man who they knew had engaged in sexual acts with the child.

Gonzalez-Maciel is currently in custody in Tom Green County awaiting transfer to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1

*GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*MTR*THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ROBBERY: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

WIDE – RIGHT TURN: 1

ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 439761 Booking Date: 06-02-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WHEELER, RICHARD Booking #: 439760 Booking Date: 06-02-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X2 ALANIZ, ERNEST Booking #: 439759 Booking Date: 06-02-2022 – 1:27 am Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond $1012.00 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C DELACRUZ, ISRAEL Booking #: 439758 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 CAIN, JOSEPH Booking #: 439757 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond PACHECO, PEDRO Booking #: 439756 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 9:19 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 WIDE – RIGHT TURN Bond $940.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 WIDE – RIGHT TURN GOMEZ, MANUEL Booking #: 439755 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 9:08 pm Charges: 35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond BERMEA, ADRIAN Booking #: 439754 Release Date: 06-02-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 9:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MUNOZ, KRIS Booking #: 439753 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 8:01 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond No Bond SALINAS, ANDREW Booking #: 439752 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 6:44 pm Charges: 35990014 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MONTELONGO, JERRY Booking #: 439751 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 5:33 pm Charges: 29990049 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL Bond No Bond RUTLEDGE, COY Booking #: 439750 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond $50000.00 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Scott, Sara Booking #: 439749 Release Date: 06-01-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond $500.00 James, Leonard Booking #: 439748 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 5:25 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond TOBIAS, JESUS Booking #: 439747 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 3:26 pm Charges: 11990004 *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond TEAGLE, SEMAJ Booking #: 439746 Release Date: 06-01-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond JOHNSON, JEREMY Booking #: 439745 Release Date: 06-01-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 COLLINS, ANTHONY Booking #: 439744 Release Date: 06-01-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: 23990180 *MTR*THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K Bond $15000.00 GONZALEZ-MACIEL, JUAN Booking #: 439743 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 12:08 pm Charges: 38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond 38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCEMISC ICE HOLD

