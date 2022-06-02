Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Juan Gonzalez-Maciel was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and charged by indictment with abandoning or endangering a child —criminal negligence.
According to the indictment, Gonzalez-Maciel is one of two adults who are accused of allowing a child under the age of 15 to live with a man who they knew had engaged in sexual acts with the child.
Gonzalez-Maciel is currently in custody in Tom Green County awaiting transfer to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1
- *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *MTR*THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
- WIDE – RIGHT TURN: 1
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X2
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
54999999 WIDE – RIGHT TURN
50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
