Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Juan Gonzalez-Maciel was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and charged by indictment with abandoning or endangering a child —criminal negligence.

According to the indictment, Gonzalez-Maciel is one of two adults who are accused of allowing a child under the age of 15 to live with a man who they knew had engaged in sexual acts with the child.

Gonzalez-Maciel is currently in custody in Tom Green County awaiting transfer to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1
  • *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *MTR*THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
  • WIDE – RIGHT TURN: 1
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
439761
Booking Date:
06-02-2022 – 2:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
WHEELER, RICHARD
Booking #:
439760
Booking Date:
06-02-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
Bond
$662.00
ALANIZ, ERNEST
Booking #:
439759
Booking Date:
06-02-2022 – 1:27 am
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond
$1012.00
DELACRUZ, ISRAEL
Booking #:
439758
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
CAIN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439757
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
PACHECO, PEDRO
Booking #:
439756
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WIDE – RIGHT TURN
Bond
$940.00
GOMEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
439755
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
BERMEA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
439754
Release Date:
06-02-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
MUNOZ, KRIS
Booking #:
439753
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
439752
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MONTELONGO, JERRY
Booking #:
439751
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
29990049 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL
Bond
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, COY
Booking #:
439750
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond
$50000.00
Scott, Sara
Booking #:
439749
Release Date:
06-01-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Bond
$500.00
James, Leonard
Booking #:
439748
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
TOBIAS, JESUS
Booking #:
439747
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
11990004 *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond
TEAGLE, SEMAJ
Booking #:
439746
Release Date:
06-01-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
439745
Release Date:
06-01-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
COLLINS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439744
Release Date:
06-01-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
23990180 *MTR*THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$15000.00
GONZALEZ-MACIEL, JUAN
Booking #:
439743
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
