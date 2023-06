From 7 a.m. on Friday, June 16, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

MISC CPF X2: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

BENCH WARRANT: 2

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT TO FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATOIN: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$100: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

Alberto Abrego SO Number: 104625 Booking Number: 445746 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 4:01 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jade Parker SO Number: 103549 Booking Number: 445745 Booking Date: 06-19-2023 12:06 am Charges: BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Ricardo Kolegas SO Number: 106655 Booking Number: 445744 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 11:48 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Timothy Bentley SO Number: 106654 Booking Number: 445743 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 6:17 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Joshua Garcia SO Number: 96711 Booking Number: 445742 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 5:30 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1726.00 Lester Travioli SO Number: 20248 Booking Number: 445741 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 4:54 pm Charges: *GJI* SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Matthew Cornwall SO Number: 106653 Booking Number: 445740 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 1:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $26000.00 Matthew Rivas SO Number: 106652 Booking Number: 445739 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 12:28 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jacob Motl SO Number: 96081 Booking Number: 445738 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 3:02 am Charges: INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: $15000.00 Casey Wroblewski SO Number: 98491 Booking Number: 445737 Booking Date: 06-18-2023 2:43 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $10000.00 Mark Palacio SO Number: 102270 Booking Number: 445736 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 11:30 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Arturo Sosa SO Number: 93460 Booking Number: 445735 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 9:17 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Marcial Martinez SO Number: 59260 Booking Number: 445734 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 8:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Josue Zamarripa SO Number: 106651 Booking Number: 445733 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 12:23 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1000.00 Shane Waller SO Number: 104268 Booking Number: 445732 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 12:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $17782.00 Jessielee Hudson SO Number: 105914 Booking Number: 445731 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 7:48 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTAX1 MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $9564.00 Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 93710 Booking Number: 445730 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 5:33 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUBLIC INTOXICATOIN MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1526.00 Merri Stone SO Number: 106650 Booking Number: 445729 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 4:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Abel Rivas-chavez SO Number: 106649 Booking Number: 445728 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 3:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Julian Garcia SO Number: 90959 Booking Number: 445727 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 2:27 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $10000.00 Clyde Schwartz SO Number: 27738 Booking Number: 445726 Booking Date: 06-17-2023 1:19 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$100 Bond: $12756.00 Keshawn Bilbo SO Number: 96064 Booking Number: 445724 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 11:18 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $8074.00 Nicole Bradley SO Number: 100760 Booking Number: 445723 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 10:15 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB*RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $4000.00 Charles Daniel SO Number: 31361 Booking Number: 445722 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 9:57 pm Charges: *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Rebekah Ramby SO Number: 68535 Booking Number: 445721 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 9:19 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA MISC CPF X2 Bond: $662.00 Timmothy Collins SO Number: 103208 Booking Number: 445720 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 9:15 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond David Ramon SO Number: 72862 Booking Number: 445719 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 9:08 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Campbell Nichols SO Number: 68789 Booking Number: 445718 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 8:22 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Shanae Gigger SO Number: 67179 Booking Number: 445717 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 6:58 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF X2 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2988.00 Aron Quezada SO Number: 96341 Booking Number: 445716 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 5:26 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Zachariah Anderson SO Number: 105661 Booking Number: 445715 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Stacy Castanda SO Number: 106647 Booking Number: 445706 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 2:47 pm Charges: FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

