Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Louis Charles Renteria II, 29, of Austin, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Renteria was detained by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction in Sterling County.
Renteria also faces five charges in Travis County — two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Assault of a Family or Household Member with Previous Conviction, Assault Causes Bodily Injury, and Violation of Bond or Protective Order.
As of now, Renteria remains in custody in Tom Green County. Renteria’s total bond for the charges in Travis County is $73,000. No bond has been set for the Sterling County charges.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ALCOHOL-DUI: 1
- ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 2
- LAKE ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
- UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42035873 SPEEDING: 1
- VPTA: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
