Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA: 1
  • SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1
  • TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VPTA: 1
TONN, PATTY
Booking #:
440000
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
Bond
$762.00
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
439999
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 4:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
Aguirre, Nicolas
Booking #:
439998
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 4:17 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$1164.00
SANDOVAL, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439997
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$500.00
ROMERO, MADALENO
Booking #:
439996
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 2:27 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$500.00
SHERMAN, BETHANY
Booking #:
439995
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA
MISC VPTAX2
Bond
$2658.00
HIGGINS, DEVIN
Booking #:
439994
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 2:06 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
SANCHEZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
439993
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 1:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$1960.00
St. Mary, Curby
Booking #:
439992
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 12:54 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
ST. MARY, JAYDA
Booking #:
439991
Booking Date:
06-18-2022 – 12:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
CONSTANCIO, MANUEL
Booking #:
439990
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439989
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX2
Bond
$1566.00
ROBERTSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439988
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GOFORTH, DAMON
Booking #:
439987
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
72999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN
Bond
$362.00
MOSS, HUNTER
Booking #:
439986
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
62990007 TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, LORELLE
Booking #:
439985
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
GUERRA, EULALIO
Booking #:
439984
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
ESPINOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
439983
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, JOE
Booking #:
439982
Release Date:
06-18-2022 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
Bond
$1462.00
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439981
Release Date:
06-17-2022 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
MITCHELL, COREY
Booking #:
439980
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, VALERIE
Booking #:
439979
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, JAYSON
Booking #:
439978
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 11:58 am
Charges:
11990004 *MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36990013 *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
Bond
No Bond
Ramirez, Anthony
Booking #:
439977
Release Date:
06-17-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 11:46 am
Charges:
57070010 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
CARRASCO, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439976
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 9:45 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
$1000.00
RIOS, MERCEDES
Booking #:
439975
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 8:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
COOK, CHARLES
Booking #:
439974
Release Date:
06-17-2022 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 6:54 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597