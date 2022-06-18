Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CPF: 5

DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 2

FTA: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA: 1

TONN, PATTY Booking #: 440000 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TONN, PATTY Booking #: 440000 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4 Bond $762.00

MISC CPF X 3

MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 439999 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 439998 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:17 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $1164.00

54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA

SANDOVAL, JONATHAN Booking #: 439997 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 ROMERO, MADALENO Booking #: 439996 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 2:27 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $500.00 SHERMAN, BETHANY Booking #: 439995 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA

MISC VPTAX2 Bond $2658.00

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC CPF X 4

HIGGINS, DEVIN Booking #: 439994 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 SANCHEZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 439993 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $1960.00

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

St. Mary, Curby Booking #: 439992 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond ST. MARY, JAYDA Booking #: 439991 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 12:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 CONSTANCIO, MANUEL Booking #: 439990 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond CLARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 439989 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX2 Bond $1566.00

35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G ESPINOSA, JOSE Booking #: 439983 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond MEDINA, JOE Booking #: 439982 Release Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 6:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

ESPINOSA, JOSE Booking #: 439983 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond MEDINA, JOE Booking #: 439982 Release Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 6:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond $1462.00

CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439981 Release Date: 06-17-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond MITCHELL, COREY Booking #: 439980 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond PEREZ, VALERIE Booking #: 439979 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 12:48 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond SMITH, JAYSON Booking #: 439978 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: 11990004 *MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36990013 *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond No Bond

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Ramirez, Anthony Booking #: 439977 Release Date: 06-17-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 11:46 am Charges: 57070010 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond CARRASCO, JOSEPH Booking #: 439976 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 9:45 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

