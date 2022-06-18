Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CPF: 5
- DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 2
- FTA: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA: 1
- SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1
- TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VPTA: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA
MISC VPTAX2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX2
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
73999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
36990013 *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597