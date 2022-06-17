Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Kristopher Antonio Jones, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police arrested him following a Thursday morning stabbing downtown.
Jones is currently in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Raul Nestor Estrada, 46, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022, for a warrant issued in McCulloch County. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Estrada remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $40,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1
- *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1
- *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- COMM *ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 3
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- CRIMINAL ATTEMPT: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1
- ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
- MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65: 1
- VPTA: 1
35990248 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C
MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
MRP *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT
MRP *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFx6
MISC DWLI
MISC SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65
MISC VPTAx2
54040010 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT
