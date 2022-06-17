Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Kristopher Antonio Jones, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police arrested him following a Thursday morning stabbing downtown.

Jones is currently in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Raul Nestor Estrada, 46, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022, for a warrant issued in McCulloch County. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Estrada remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $40,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1
  • *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • COMM *ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • CRIMINAL ATTEMPT: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1
  • ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
  • MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65: 1
  • VPTA: 1
MITCHELL, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
439973
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 2:34 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
BROWN, SCOTT
Booking #:
439972
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
PATTERSON, BRADY
Booking #:
439971
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
POULLARD, DEMARCUS
Booking #:
439970
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$10000.00
CONNALY, CARLTON
Booking #:
439969
Booking Date:
06-17-2022 – 12:32 am
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
Kimball, Samantha
Booking #:
439968
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 13
Bond
No Bond
LAKE, TOMMY
Booking #:
439967
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C
MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
MRP *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT
MRP *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT
Bond
$2855.00
LOPEZ, ASHBY
Booking #:
439966
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
$40000.00
ESTRADA, RAUL
Booking #:
439965
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
$40000.00
WINANS, JENNIFER
Booking #:
439964
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
MORGAN, AMANDA
Booking #:
439963
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
439962
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
MISC CPFx6
MISC DWLI
MISC SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65
MISC VPTAx2
Bond
$7614.00
MARTIN, DALTON
Booking #:
439961
Release Date:
06-16-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
JIMENEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439960
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond
No Bond
DIAZ-BARCENAS, VICTOR
Booking #:
439959
Release Date:
06-16-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 1:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$3000.00
JONES, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439958
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 1:03 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
COLEMAN, PEYTON
Booking #:
439956
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, EMILY
Booking #:
439957
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
73991084 *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
No Bond
DOAN, REBECCA
Booking #:
439953
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 11:46 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
JETER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
439955
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 11:23 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040010 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT
Bond
$500.00
HERPECHE, ANDREW
Booking #:
439954
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 10:44 am
Charges:
13990031 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
BROWN, CADE
Booking #:
439952
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 10:43 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
HUDSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439951
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 10:43 am
Charges:
13990031 COMM *ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ONEIL, HAYDEN
Booking #:
439950
Release Date:
06-16-2022 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 9:21 am
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597