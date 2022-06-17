Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Kristopher Antonio Jones, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police arrested him following a Thursday morning stabbing downtown. Jones is currently in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set. SAPD investigates Thursday morning stabbing

Raul Nestor Estrada, 46, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022, for a warrant issued in McCulloch County. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Estrada remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $40,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1

*MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT: 1

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

COMM *ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 3

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1

ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1

MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65: 1

VPTA: 1

MITCHELL, STEPHANIE Booking #: 439973 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 2:34 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond BROWN, SCOTT Booking #: 439972 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G PATTERSON, BRADY Booking #: 439971 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 POULLARD, DEMARCUS Booking #: 439970 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 12:33 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $10000.00 CONNALY, CARLTON Booking #: 439969 Booking Date: 06-17-2022 – 12:32 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond Kimball, Samantha Booking #: 439968 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 10:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 13 Bond No Bond LAKE, TOMMY Booking #: 439967 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. C

MISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.C

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. C

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C

MRP *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT

MRP *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT Bond $2855.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC FAILURE TO APPEARMISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL. CMISC ISS OF BAD CHECK CL.CMISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL. CMISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.CMRP *MO* THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENTMRP *MO*THEFT CHECKS-INSUFFICIENT LOPEZ, ASHBY Booking #: 439966 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $40000.00 ESTRADA, RAUL Booking #: 439965 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 13150005 MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond $40000.00 WINANS, JENNIFER Booking #: 439964 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 6:54 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORGAN, AMANDA Booking #: 439963 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 5:18 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond AYON, JOSE Booking #: 439962 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 3:05 pm Charges: 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

MISC CPFx6

MISC DWLI

MISC SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65

MISC VPTAx2 Bond $7614.00 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEARMISC CPFx6MISC DWLIMISC SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 80 MPH IN 65MISC VPTAx2 MARTIN, DALTON Booking #: 439961 Release Date: 06-16-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 1:41 pm Charges: 54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond JIMENEZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 439960 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 1:40 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond No Bond DIAZ-BARCENAS, VICTOR Booking #: 439959 Release Date: 06-16-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 1:07 pm Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $3000.00 JONES, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 439958 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond COLEMAN, PEYTON Booking #: 439956 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 12:04 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond LOPEZ, EMILY Booking #: 439957 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 73991084 *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond No Bond DOAN, REBECCA Booking #: 439953 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 11:46 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond JETER, MATTHEW Booking #: 439955 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 11:23 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040010 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT Bond $500.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54040010 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2NDMISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT HERPECHE, ANDREW Booking #: 439954 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 10:44 am Charges: 13990031 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BROWN, CADE Booking #: 439952 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond HUDSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439951 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: 13990031 COMM *ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ONEIL, HAYDEN Booking #: 439950 Release Date: 06-16-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 9:21 am Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597