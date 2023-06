From 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, to 7 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1

POSSESSION/ DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Sirron Dewitt SO Number: 73479 Booking Number: 445696 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 3:22 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1000.00 Kenneth Amos SO Number: 102739 Booking Number: 445695 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 2:45 am Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 William Riley SO Number: 106015 Booking Number: 445694 Booking Date: 06-16-2023 12:49 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE POSSESSION/ DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3666.00 Miguel Lara SO Number: 106646 Booking Number: 445693 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 11:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond: $974.00 Cruz Garza SO Number: 106645 Booking Number: 445692 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 11:25 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Adam Powers SO Number: 106644 Booking Number: 445691 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 10:14 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $5000.00 Andrew Garcia SO Number: 104544 Booking Number: 445690 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 9:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 445689 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 7:19 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2174.00 Jacob Hernandez SO Number: 105471 Booking Number: 445688 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 6:16 pm Charges: PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR Bond: No Bond Tristyn Hernandez-flores SO Number: 105683 Booking Number: 445687 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 5:44 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Shelly Roberts SO Number: 99799 Booking Number: 445686 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 4:01 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $7500.00 Amanda Clark SO Number: 106643 Booking Number: 445685 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 3:10 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Nicholas Omlansky SO Number: 93432 Booking Number: 445684 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 3:00 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Allison Cortez SO Number: 106642 Booking Number: 445683 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 10:47 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Dominic Reza SO Number: 103985 Booking Number: 445682 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 9:23 am Charges: ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 445681 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 7:54 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597