Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

* MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

CHAPOY, BRANDON Booking #: 439949 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 4:50 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PEREZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 439948 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SMITH, MYRTLE Booking #: 439947 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 1:01 am Charges: 22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ORNELAZ, JORDAN Booking #: 439946 Booking Date: 06-16-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 35620008 * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond 35620008 * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G BURLESON, CHARLES Booking #: 439945 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 8:17 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond CAERY, DANNA Booking #: 439944 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MARTIN, TOBY Booking #: 439943 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, RAUL Booking #: 439942 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 5:20 pm Charges: 54040010 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond GONZALES, ROSENDO Booking #: 439941 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: 48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond No Bond LOCKE, ASHTON Booking #: 439939 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:09 pm Charges: 11990002 *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond 11990002 *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010005 *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT GOMEZ, DOMINGO Booking #: 439937 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:09 pm Charges: 35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010016 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $35500.00 35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010016 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$20099999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT SANCHEZ, APRIL Booking #: 439938 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: 57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond URIAS, ALEXANDER Booking #: 439940 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond PHILLIPS, TREY BECK Booking #: 439936 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 3:19 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED Bond $570.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED OATES, PAUL Booking #: 439935 Release Date: 06-15-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, RAUL Booking #: 439934 Release Date: 06-15-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 1:06 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 439933 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 10:17 am Charges: MISC CPFx3

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPFx3MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597