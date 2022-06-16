Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
- GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
36010005 *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
48010016 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597