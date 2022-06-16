Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
  • GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
CHAPOY, BRANDON
Booking #:
439949
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 4:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$962.00
PEREZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439948
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 3:05 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SMITH, MYRTLE
Booking #:
439947
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 1:01 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
439946
Booking Date:
06-16-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *MO* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
BURLESON, CHARLES
Booking #:
439945
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
CAERY, DANNA
Booking #:
439944
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MARTIN, TOBY
Booking #:
439943
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RAUL
Booking #:
439942
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
54040010 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, ROSENDO
Booking #:
439941
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond
No Bond
LOCKE, ASHTON
Booking #:
439939
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
11990002 *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
No Bond
GOMEZ, DOMINGO
Booking #:
439937
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 03/07/2022 FOR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$35500.00
SANCHEZ, APRIL
Booking #:
439938
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
URIAS, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
439940
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
PHILLIPS, TREY BECK
Booking #:
439936
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED
Bond
$570.00
OATES, PAUL
Booking #:
439935
Release Date:
06-15-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, RAUL
Booking #:
439934
Release Date:
06-15-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
Castaneda, Steve
Booking #:
439933
Booking Date:
06-15-2022 – 10:17 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx3
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597