From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED DPS: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVER: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC *FTA* HUNTING PROVISIONS VIOLATION: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Tiffany Riggleman SO Number: 106641 Booking Number: 445680 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 3:17 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Amanda Gutierrez SO Number: 105502 Booking Number: 445679 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 3:00 am Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Oscar Sanchez SO Number: 69131 Booking Number: 445678 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 2:39 am Charges: CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $300.00 David Montez SO Number: 67577 Booking Number: 445677 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 2:29 am Charges: EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED DPS POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTAX1 MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $4510.00 Michael Ponce SO Number: 101376 Booking Number: 445676 Booking Date: 06-15-2023 2:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Albert Alonso SO Number: 103097 Booking Number: 445675 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 11:09 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Angela Davidson SO Number: 100828 Booking Number: 445674 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 10:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Mikael Sanchez SO Number: 106640 Booking Number: 445673 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 9:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $30500.00 Joseph Forman SO Number: 106639 Booking Number: 445672 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 7:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Marco Coney SO Number: 46713 Booking Number: 445671 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 5:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Mario Lopez SO Number: 53100 Booking Number: 445670 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 3:29 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $5000.00 Lina Guevara SO Number: 32505 Booking Number: 445669 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 3:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Sarah Atchison SO Number: 58421 Booking Number: 445668 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 3:15 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: No Bond Cooper Hatley SO Number: 106638 Booking Number: 445667 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 3:12 pm Charges: *MTR*THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT *FTA*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Juan Rivas SO Number: 88268 Booking Number: 445666 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 2:49 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVER Bond: No Bond Nickie Moore SO Number: 106637 Booking Number: 445665 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 11:44 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $25000.00 Mason Moss SO Number: 106636 Booking Number: 445664 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 9:58 am Charges: MISC *FTA* HUNTING PROVISIONS VIOLATION Bond: $1000.00 John Brenneis SO Number: 104601 Booking Number: 445663 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 9:12 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $50000.00 William Proctor SO Number: 97593 Booking Number: 445662 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 8:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

