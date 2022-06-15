Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *MTR* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT: 1
- FTA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
54999999 DISOBYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCLERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 5
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
