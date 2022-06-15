Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*MTR* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

*RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1

FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT: 1

FTA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

URRABAZO, ADAM Booking #: 439932 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 4:24 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

54999999 DISOBYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCLERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1500.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AYON, JOSE Booking #: 439930 Booking Date: 06-15-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 BEJIL, ELISE Booking #: 439929 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 48990015 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond 48990015 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFOMISC CPF X 5 BENNINGFIELD, VONESSA Booking #: 439928 Release Date: 06-14-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 7:56 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 439927 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 5:57 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond CARMEN, RANDALL Booking #: 439926 Release Date: 06-14-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 3:31 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $5000.00 BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 439925 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond CAMPBELL, SHAWNA Booking #: 439924 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS JIO, MARIO Booking #: 439923 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 12:39 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond $30000.00 CHAPMAN, JOAN Booking #: 439922 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 10:16 am Charges: 73990677 *MTR* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond No Bond

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597