From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

Michael Rutledge SO Number: 22686 Booking Number: 445661 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 4:56 am Charges: *MTR*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Magdaleno Suniga SO Number: 26560 Booking Number: 445660 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 2:19 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Wesley Hill SO Number: 53573 Booking Number: 445659 Booking Date: 06-14-2023 12:13 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Adam Pounds SO Number: 73909 Booking Number: 445658 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 11:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Ethan Hudson SO Number: 106635 Booking Number: 445657 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:49 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Juan Chapoy SO Number: 11118 Booking Number: 445656 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:44 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Bobby Wilson SO Number: 94749 Booking Number: 445655 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 6:18 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Alejandro Lopez SO Number: 71358 Booking Number: 445654 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 5:27 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jesus Rios SO Number: 60966 Booking Number: 445653 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 4:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Christopher Ray SO Number: 82656 Booking Number: 445652 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 3:51 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION Bond: No Bond Allan Sabo SO Number: 106634 Booking Number: 445651 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 12:28 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

