From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1
- MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
Michael Rutledge
SO Number: 22686
Booking Number: 445661
Booking Date: 06-14-2023 4:56 am
Charges:
*MTR*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond: No Bond
Magdaleno Suniga
SO Number: 26560
Booking Number: 445660
Booking Date: 06-14-2023 2:19 am
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Wesley Hill
SO Number: 53573
Booking Number: 445659
Booking Date: 06-14-2023 12:13 am
Charges:
MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Adam Pounds
SO Number: 73909
Booking Number: 445658
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 11:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Ethan Hudson
SO Number: 106635
Booking Number: 445657
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:49 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Juan Chapoy
SO Number: 11118
Booking Number: 445656
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:44 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Bobby Wilson
SO Number: 94749
Booking Number: 445655
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 6:18 pm
Charges:
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond: No Bond
Alejandro Lopez
SO Number: 71358
Booking Number: 445654
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 5:27 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Jesus Rios
SO Number: 60966
Booking Number: 445653
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 4:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Christopher Ray
SO Number: 82656
Booking Number: 445652
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 3:51 pm
Charges:
*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Bond: No Bond
Allan Sabo
SO Number: 106634
Booking Number: 445651
Booking Date: 06-13-2023 12:28 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
