From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1
  • MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
Michael Rutledge mug shot

Michael Rutledge

SO Number: 22686

Booking Number: 445661

Booking Date: 06-14-2023 4:56 am

Charges:

*MTR*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Bond: No Bond

Magdaleno Suniga mug shot

Magdaleno Suniga

SO Number: 26560

Booking Number: 445660

Booking Date: 06-14-2023 2:19 am

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Wesley Hill mug shot

Wesley Hill

SO Number: 53573

Booking Number: 445659

Booking Date: 06-14-2023 12:13 am

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Adam Pounds mug shot

Adam Pounds

SO Number: 73909

Booking Number: 445658

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 11:23 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Ethan Hudson mug shot

Ethan Hudson

SO Number: 106635

Booking Number: 445657

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:49 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Juan Chapoy mug shot

Juan Chapoy

SO Number: 11118

Booking Number: 445656

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 9:44 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Bobby Wilson mug shot

Bobby Wilson

SO Number: 94749

Booking Number: 445655

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 6:18 pm

Charges:

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond: No Bond

Alejandro Lopez mug shot

Alejandro Lopez

SO Number: 71358

Booking Number: 445654

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 5:27 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Jesus Rios mug shot

Jesus Rios

SO Number: 60966

Booking Number: 445653

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 4:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Ray mug shot

Christopher Ray

SO Number: 82656

Booking Number: 445652

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 3:51 pm

Charges:

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Bond: No Bond

Allan Sabo mug shot

Allan Sabo

SO Number: 106634

Booking Number: 445651

Booking Date: 06-13-2023 12:28 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

