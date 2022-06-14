Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *CPF* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4: 1
  • *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
  • *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1
  • OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
VILLARREAL, RAYMOND
Booking #:
439921
Booking Date:
06-14-2022 – 12:59 am
Charges:
53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
Bond
$500.00
MINOR, DANIEL
Booking #:
439920
Booking Date:
06-14-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
439919
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, JORGE
Booking #:
439918
Release Date:
06-14-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, ROGER
Booking #:
439917
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, CHARLES
Booking #:
439916
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
439915
Release Date:
06-13-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
439914
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
CORTEZ, CLAUDIO
Booking #:
439913
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
54040028 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
439912
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
439910
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
Bond
No Bond
PINA, RAUL
Booking #:
439911
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
WHITE, UNICE
Booking #:
439909
Release Date:
06-13-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 11:48 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MOSES
Booking #:
439908
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 10:37 am
Charges:
48010010 *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Bond
No Bond
MATHIS, RYAN
Booking #:
439907
Release Date:
06-13-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 8:23 am
Charges:
32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597