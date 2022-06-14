Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

*CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*CPF* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

*CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4: 1

*CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

*J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1

OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VILLARREAL, RAYMOND Booking #: 439921 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 12:59 am Charges: 53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY Bond $500.00 MINOR, DANIEL Booking #: 439920 Booking Date: 06-14-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA Booking #: 439919 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G GARCIA, JORGE Booking #: 439918 Release Date: 06-14-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond PEREZ, ROGER Booking #: 439917 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 4:32 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, CHARLES Booking #: 439916 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No Bond 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 439915 Release Date: 06-13-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 3:46 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 POTTER, JAMES Booking #: 439914 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 3:10 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES CORTEZ, CLAUDIO Booking #: 439913 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: 54040028 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 439912 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 1:04 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR RODRIGUEZ, JEREMIAH Booking #: 439910 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 12:35 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond No Bond PINA, RAUL Booking #: 439911 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 12:30 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond WHITE, UNICE Booking #: 439909 Release Date: 06-13-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 11:48 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, MOSES Booking #: 439908 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 10:37 am Charges: 48010010 *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond No Bond MATHIS, RYAN Booking #: 439907 Release Date: 06-13-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 8:23 am Charges: 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4 Bond No Bond 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597