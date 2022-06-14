Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *CPF* FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4: 1
- *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
- *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1
- OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990067 *COMM *DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628147J4
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
