From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

SP *CPF* SPEEDING 25 MPH OR OVER LIMIT: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING W/TRAFFIC: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

THREAT CLASS C: 1

Dominick Lopez SO Number: 106018 Booking Number: 445650 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 6:36 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 James Smith SO Number: 103226 Booking Number: 445649 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 5:02 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jimmydon Davidson SO Number: 106633 Booking Number: 445648 Booking Date: 06-13-2023 2:52 am Charges: *FTA* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $5000.00 Cody Cash SO Number: 106632 Booking Number: 445647 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 10:18 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Mark Mccarty SO Number: 29508 Booking Number: 445646 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 9:44 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Steve Hernandez SO Number: 18965 Booking Number: 445645 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 9:33 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Kayla Browne SO Number: 79375 Booking Number: 445644 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 9:06 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Jeren Mcdonald SO Number: 106631 Booking Number: 445643 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 7:55 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 445642 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 3:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2108.00 Mariah Ornelas SO Number: 101272 Booking Number: 445641 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 3:06 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Sergio Ruiz SO Number: 106630 Booking Number: 445640 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 2:57 pm Charges: SP *CPF* SPEEDING 25 MPH OR OVER LIMIT Bond: No Bond Julio Arzeno-mejia SO Number: 67304 Booking Number: 445639 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Barbara Reyna SO Number: 68406 Booking Number: 445638 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 10:53 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Cody Robison SO Number: 66940 Booking Number: 445637 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 10:36 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Annette Brown SO Number: 106239 Booking Number: 445636 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 7:51 am Charges: PEDESTRIAN WALKING W/TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Eric Ferguson SO Number: 78148 Booking Number: 445635 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 7:37 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C THREAT CLASS C Bond: $862.00

