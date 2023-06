From 7 a.m. on Friday, June 9, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

MISC ICE HOLD: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

MISC CPF X 4: 1

MISC FTA: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

DIVER’S LICENSE- NO: 1

FTYROW- PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

MISC CPF X 16: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 445634 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 3:36 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 445633 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 3:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2196.00 Juan Navarro SO Number: 106629 Booking Number: 445632 Booking Date: 06-12-2023 12:51 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Terrance Queen SO Number: 106628 Booking Number: 445631 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 11:51 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Jesus Gonzales gonzales SO Number: 106627 Booking Number: 445630 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 11:30 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DIVER’S LICENSE- NO FTYROW- PRIVATE PROPERTY NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $2478.00 Maria del carmen Grimaldo-rodriguez SO Number: 106626 Booking Number: 445629 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 11:03 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond James Banks SO Number: 106625 Booking Number: 445628 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 10:05 pm Charges: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Rodney Villafranco SO Number: 65605 Booking Number: 445627 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 5:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond John Niavez SO Number: 106624 Booking Number: 445626 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 4:11 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Timothy Dimiceli SO Number: 98929 Booking Number: 445625 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 3:26 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Roman Estrada SO Number: 105580 Booking Number: 445624 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 6:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 445623 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 6:11 am Charges: *CPF* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Maria Madrigal SO Number: 41747 Booking Number: 445621 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 4:32 am Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Marcus Brown SO Number: 106224 Booking Number: 445620 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 3:22 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $6000.00 Edgar Cordova SO Number: 106622 Booking Number: 445619 Booking Date: 06-11-2023 2:59 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $3662.00 Jacinto Gaitan SO Number: 106621 Booking Number: 445618 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 11:08 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $100000.00 Thomas Lopez SO Number: 68575 Booking Number: 445617 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 10:37 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Pedro Pacheco SO Number: 79172 Booking Number: 445616 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 8:23 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $600.00 Gregorio Ponce SO Number: 97314 Booking Number: 445615 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 7:33 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Angela Davidson SO Number: 100828 Booking Number: 445614 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 10:45 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Adrian Rodriguez SO Number: 106620 Booking Number: 445613 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 6:53 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *FTA*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $54500.00 Cesar Rico-coyaso SO Number: 106619 Booking Number: 445612 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 5:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $1000.00 Skkye Segura SO Number: 106618 Booking Number: 445611 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 5:15 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Salas SO Number: 106617 Booking Number: 445610 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 3:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Larry Magana SO Number: 106470 Booking Number: 445609 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 2:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $2500.00 Miguel Montez SO Number: 31040 Booking Number: 445608 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 1:40 am Charges: MISC CPF X 16 Bond: No Bond Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 445607 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 12:25 am Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jason Hyde SO Number: 103127 Booking Number: 445606 Booking Date: 06-10-2023 12:12 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $15000.00 Bo Brewer SO Number: 68645 Booking Number: 445604 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 8:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $11000.00 Marcial Martinez SO Number: 59260 Booking Number: 445600 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 2:39 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Roy Coronado SO Number: 97498 Booking Number: 445599 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 12:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Danny Rodriguez SO Number: 91251 Booking Number: 445598 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 11:01 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Robert Arroyo SO Number: 65918 Booking Number: 445597 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 9:50 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $962.00 Kasey Richardson SO Number: 54170 Booking Number: 445596 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 8:59 am Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $14658.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

