Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
GARCIA, DAVID
Booking #:
439900
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 4:23 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
$1000.00
JOHNSON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
439899
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 2:54 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
WICK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439897
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 2:03 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED
Bond
$1370.00
VILLARREAL, JOSE
Booking #:
439898
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond
$1000.00
WOLFFORD, CATIE
Booking #:
439896
Release Date:
06-11-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
COUNTS, DARRELL
Booking #:
439895
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
GIBSON, CLIFFORD
Booking #:
439894
Release Date:
06-11-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
BURCIAGA, ISAIAH
Booking #:
439893
Release Date:
06-11-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$500.00
Quinn, Hayden
Booking #:
439892
Release Date:
06-11-2022 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 6:29 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597