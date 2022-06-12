Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

GARCIA, DAVID Booking #: 439900 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 4:23 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond $1000.00 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE JOHNSON, JOSHUA Booking #: 439899 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 2:54 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 WICK, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439897 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 2:03 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED Bond $1370.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED VILLARREAL, JOSE Booking #: 439898 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1000.00 WOLFFORD, CATIE Booking #: 439896 Release Date: 06-11-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 8:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 COUNTS, DARRELL Booking #: 439895 Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 5:59 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond GIBSON, CLIFFORD Booking #: 439894 Release Date: 06-11-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond BURCIAGA, ISAIAH Booking #: 439893 Release Date: 06-11-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 Quinn, Hayden Booking #: 439892 Release Date: 06-11-2022 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 6:29 am Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

