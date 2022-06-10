Luis Antonio Cantu, 67, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14. Cantu is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $250,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

*GOB* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

FTA: 1

J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

Mancha, Frankie Booking #: 439879 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 2:15 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 439878 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond $264.00 TERRAZAS, MIREYA Booking #: 439877 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 1:34 am Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1 HOLCOMB, ASHLEY Booking #: 439876 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 12:09 am Charges: 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE CRUZ, PHILLIP Booking #: 439875 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 12:05 am Charges: 48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION RAMIREZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 439874 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 11:57 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990249 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

38060021 *GOB* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990249 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G38060021 *GOB* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Weaver, Wesley Booking #: 439873 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond CATHEY, COREY Booking #: 439872 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 54040011 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 439871 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 10:37 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ALVARADO, JESSYKA Booking #: 439870 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond BRADSHAW, CHARLES Booking #: 439869 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 5:48 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond TAMBUNGA, JUAN Booking #: 439868 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 5:32 pm Charges: 35990005 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond No Bond FERGUSON, CHANDON Booking #: 439867 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond CANTU, LUIS Booking #: 439866 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond $250000.00 SMITH, CEDRICK Booking #: 439865 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 3:29 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ARIEL Booking #: 439864 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 11:39 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond MORALES, ARMANDO Booking #: 439863 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 8:06 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597