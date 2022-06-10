Luis Antonio Cantu, 67, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.
Cantu is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $250,000.
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
- *GOB* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- FTA: 1
- J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990249 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
38060021 *GOB* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
