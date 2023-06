From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

MISC CPF X1: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC CPFx1: 1

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

*COMM*POSSESSION OF CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

Martin Rodriguez SO Number: 83497 Booking Number: 445447 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 5:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Eriberto Becerra SO Number: 106577 Booking Number: 445446 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 5:12 am Charges: MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Janell Briones SO Number: 47514 Booking Number: 445445 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 1:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Brandy Martinez SO Number: 104267 Booking Number: 445444 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 1:16 am Charges: *GJI*ROBBERY *GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 Bond: $37500.00 Harold Philipp SO Number: 88414 Booking Number: 445443 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 12:59 am Charges: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Jason Marcum SO Number: 76835 Booking Number: 445442 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 12:54 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Robert Mcclure SO Number: 105839 Booking Number: 445441 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 12:45 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1422.00 Nolan Elkin SO Number: 106575 Booking Number: 445438 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 12:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Lou Royal SO Number: 81523 Booking Number: 445440 Booking Date: 06-01-2023 12:01 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Tamina Yusifzai SO Number: 106576 Booking Number: 445439 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 11:22 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Gabriel Lombrana SO Number: 33315 Booking Number: 445437 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 10:22 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Christian Velasco SO Number: 104392 Booking Number: 445436 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 9:55 pm Charges: *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Jamie Coombs SO Number: 56177 Booking Number: 445435 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 9:14 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Pete Carrillo SO Number: 59307 Booking Number: 445434 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 9:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Christopher Walker SO Number: 96697 Booking Number: 445433 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 8:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Gloria Jio SO Number: 72544 Booking Number: 445432 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 7:08 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 445431 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 6:15 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Johnie Sterling SO Number: 81729 Booking Number: 445430 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 5:38 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1014.00 Sean Freeman SO Number: 64532 Booking Number: 445429 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 5:33 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Charris Reily SO Number: 102390 Booking Number: 445428 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 5:05 pm Charges: MISC CPFx1 Bond: No Bond Luke Ramos SO Number: 101430 Booking Number: 445427 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 4:44 pm Charges: FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Kylie Brown SO Number: 96510 Booking Number: 445426 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 4:33 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Dorthiann Huereca SO Number: 65104 Booking Number: 445425 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *COMM*POSSESSION OF CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Chelsea Lyndaker SO Number: 105893 Booking Number: 445424 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 1:39 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Corbin Burgess SO Number: 73625 Booking Number: 445423 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 12:06 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597