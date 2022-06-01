Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTA: 2

IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

MURILLO, ROBERTO Booking #: 439742 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MITCHELL, KEVIN Booking #: 439741 Booking Date: 06-01-2022 – 2:03 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond $500.00 ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 439740 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION HERNANDEZ, MARY Booking #: 439739 Release Date: 06-01-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 8:17 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $1512.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE MOLINA, ALBERT Booking #: 439738 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 8:05 pm Charges: 13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION WYATT, DUSTIN Booking #: 439737 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 439736 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 VALDEZ, DAVID Booking #: 439735 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond MCWILLIAMS, DOUGLAS Booking #: 439734 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond RIVERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 439733 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 4:09 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA x 2 Bond $1766.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA x 2 MATA, ROBERT Booking #: 439732 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 2:57 pm Charges: 24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond RUNN, COLE Booking #: 439731 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond CHAPPA, CLARA Booking #: 439730 Release Date: 05-31-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 2:15 pm Charges: 48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond MORGAN, ELIZABETH Booking #: 439729 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 2:07 pm Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X3 Bond $103644.00 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X248010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFICMISC FTA X3 GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE Booking #: 439728 Release Date: 05-31-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 2:07 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond MARTIN, ALBERT Booking #: 439727 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 1:56 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond TAVAREZ, CANDACE Booking #: 439726 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 439725 Booking Date: 05-31-2022 – 10:38 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

