Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
MURILLO, ROBERTO
Booking #:
439742
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 2:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MITCHELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
439741
Booking Date:
06-01-2022 – 2:03 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
$500.00
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
439740
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, MARY
Booking #:
439739
Release Date:
06-01-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$1512.00
MOLINA, ALBERT
Booking #:
439738
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
WYATT, DUSTIN
Booking #:
439737
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
439736
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
VALDEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
439735
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
MCWILLIAMS, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
439734
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
RIVERA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
439733
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 2
Bond
$1766.00
MATA, ROBERT
Booking #:
439732
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
RUNN, COLE
Booking #:
439731
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPA, CLARA
Booking #:
439730
Release Date:
05-31-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
MORGAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
439729
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$103644.00
GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE
Booking #:
439728
Release Date:
05-31-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, ALBERT
Booking #:
439727
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
TAVAREZ, CANDACE
Booking #:
439726
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
ROBERTS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439725
Booking Date:
05-31-2022 – 10:38 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
