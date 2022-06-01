Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTA: 2
- IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 2
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597