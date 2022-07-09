James Howard Baker, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, following an indictment by a grand jury for Sexual Assault of a Child.
According to an indictment filed in June, Baker faces the 2nd Degree Felony charges for an incident that happened in June of 2021.
Baker remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $30,000.
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1 ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- ICE HOLD: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR X 2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH: 1
- SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE T0 APPEAR: 2
- WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1 ST
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 5
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
