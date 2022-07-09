James Howard Baker, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, following an indictment by a grand jury for Sexual Assault of a Child. According to an indictment filed in June, Baker faces the 2nd Degree Felony charges for an incident that happened in June of 2021. Baker remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $30,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1 ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

ICE HOLD: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE T0 APPEAR: 2

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

THOMPSON, BELINDA Booking #: 440374 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 4:59 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1 ST Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1 ST SAMARIPA, TOMMY Booking #: 440373 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 4:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, ERIC Booking #: 440372 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 4:18 am Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: Bond No Bond STRINGFIELD, DERRECK Booking #: 440371 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 3:45 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: Bond $6486.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR X 254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKERMISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 5 ELDER, BENJAMIN Booking #: 440370 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT Bond: Bond $512.00 BURNS, JESSICA Booking #: 440368 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440369 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT BRAY, BRANDON Booking #: 440367 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $4415.72 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPHMISC FTA X 3MISC VPTA X 2 HUDGINS, JACK Booking #: 440365 Release Date: 07-08-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 4:15 pm Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: Bond $15000.00 COLLINS, BEVERLY Booking #: 440366 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 3:44 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BECERRA, FIDENCIO Booking #: 440364 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 2:41 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 440363 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 2:36 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond No Bond GAITAN, ERIC Booking #: 440362 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: 48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHMISC BENCH WARRANT HERNANDEZ, TRINO Booking #: 440361 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond BAKER, JAMES Booking #: 440360 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 1:15 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 440359 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 1:10 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 RAMOS-GUZMAN, PEDRO Booking #: 440358 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 12:58 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 440357 Release Date: 07-08-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 11:30 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 JOHNSON, TRISTAN Booking #: 440356 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 11:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WATSON, TARREN Booking #: 440355 Release Date: 07-08-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 10:10 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597