Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOING OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FRAUD DESTRUCTION, REMOVAL, CONCEALMENT OF WRITING: 1

GOB*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1

MILITARY HOLD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ROGERS, AUSTIN Booking #: 440353 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 3:18 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond VARGAS, RUDY Booking #: 440352 Booking Date: 07-08-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 PARK, CODY Booking #: 440351 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: 23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: Bond $6800.00 RODRIQUEZ, ABEL Booking #: 440350 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond

MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN Booking #: 440349 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 11:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 TANGUMA, LEIGHA Booking #: 440348 Release Date: 07-08-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond GAINES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440347 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond MEZA, RAMON Booking #: 440346 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

BURKS, EVAN Booking #: 440345 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 6:24 pm Charges: MISC MILITARY HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond GOHN, JOSEPH Booking #: 440343 Release Date: 07-07-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 5:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 WILSON, TAYLOR Booking #: 440344 Release Date: 07-07-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 23999999 FRAUD DESTRUCTION,REMOVAL,CONCEALMENT OF WRITING
23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $888.00

FULLER, ERIKA Booking #: 440340 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $762.00

MATA, ROBERT Booking #: 440342 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 3:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond LEAVITT, DERIC Booking #: 440338 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 3:26 pm Charges: 36010001 GOB*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond

BETANCOURT, DAVID Booking #: 440339 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: 35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G Bond: Bond No Bond AZDAR, SERGIO Booking #: 440341 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $5000.00 SIMS, PATRICIA Booking #: 440335 Release Date: 07-07-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond No Bond

YOUNG, ROBERT Booking #: 440336 Release Date: 07-07-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond TAYLOR, CHRYSTAL Booking #: 440337 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 1:24 pm Charges: 35990001 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
35990002 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x 1 Bond: Bond No Bond

35990002 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

GUTIERREZ, JOE Booking #: 440334 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 11:09 am Charges: 35990015 *JN* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010019 *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond

48010019 *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

ZUNIGA, ANDREW Booking #: 440333 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 10:55 am Charges: 48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond AYALA, CARLOS Booking #: 440332 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 10:49 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond $300000.00

36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond $300000.00 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597