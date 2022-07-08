Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *JN* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FRAUD DESTRUCTION, REMOVAL, CONCEALMENT OF WRITING: 1
- GOB*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1
- MILITARY HOLD: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC BENCH WARRANT
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
35990002 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x 1
48010019 *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
