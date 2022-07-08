Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • *JN* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FRAUD DESTRUCTION, REMOVAL, CONCEALMENT OF WRITING: 1
  • GOB*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1
  • MILITARY HOLD: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
440353
Booking Date:
07-08-2022 – 3:18 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VARGAS, RUDY
Booking #:
440352
Booking Date:
07-08-2022 – 2:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PARK, CODY
Booking #:
440351
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond:
Bond
$6800.00
RODRIQUEZ, ABEL
Booking #:
440350
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
440349
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
TANGUMA, LEIGHA
Booking #:
440348
Release Date:
07-08-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GAINES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440347
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MEZA, RAMON
Booking #:
440346
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BURKS, EVAN
Booking #:
440345
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
MISC MILITARY HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GOHN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
440343
Release Date:
07-07-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WILSON, TAYLOR
Booking #:
440344
Release Date:
07-07-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
23999999 FRAUD DESTRUCTION,REMOVAL,CONCEALMENT OF WRITING
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$888.00
FULLER, ERIKA
Booking #:
440340
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$762.00
MATA, ROBERT
Booking #:
440342
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEAVITT, DERIC
Booking #:
440338
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
36010001 GOB*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BETANCOURT, DAVID
Booking #:
440339
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AZDAR, SERGIO
Booking #:
440341
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
SIMS, PATRICIA
Booking #:
440335
Release Date:
07-07-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, ROBERT
Booking #:
440336
Release Date:
07-07-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, CHRYSTAL
Booking #:
440337
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
35990001 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
35990002 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, JOE
Booking #:
440334
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 11:09 am
Charges:
35990015 *JN* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010019 *JN* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ZUNIGA, ANDREW
Booking #:
440333
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 10:55 am
Charges:
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AYALA, CARLOS
Booking #:
440332
Booking Date:
07-07-2022 – 10:49 am
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
$300000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
