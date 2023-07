From 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, to 7 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE- NO: 1

REGISTRATION- OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FRAUD DEL CS/PRESCRIPTION SCH II/SCRIPT FORM: 1

Daniel Munoz SO Number: 17613 Booking Number: 446055 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 2:44 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Viktoria Brooks SO Number: 106742 Booking Number: 446054 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 2:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2500.00 Alicia Mcniel SO Number: 106741 Booking Number: 446053 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 12:47 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ASSAULT BY THREAT Bond: $1512.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 446052 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 11:18 pm Charges: SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1466.00 Rogelio Balboa SO Number: 102619 Booking Number: 446051 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 9:21 pm Charges: *FTA* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Rob Erwin SO Number: 106740 Booking Number: 446050 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 8:35 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVERS LICENSE- NO REGISTRATION- OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION Bond: $796.00 Shonda Burns SO Number: 106739 Booking Number: 446049 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 7:28 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *MTR* TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond: $53000.00 Jason Gonzales SO Number: 56223 Booking Number: 446048 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 7:15 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: No Bond Geno Rodriguez SO Number: 106738 Booking Number: 446047 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 6:26 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Roger Owen SO Number: 43942 Booking Number: 446045 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 4:05 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Robert Sims SO Number: 53726 Booking Number: 446046 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 4:02 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Maximo Valdez SO Number: 106737 Booking Number: 446044 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 9:53 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jordan Mcclain SO Number: 106736 Booking Number: 446043 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 6:49 am Charges: FRAUD DEL CS/PRESCRIPTION SCH II/SCRIPT FORM Bond: $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

