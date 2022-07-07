Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Alexander Joe Gonzalez, 20, of Ballinger, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, following an indictment by a Tom Green County grand jury for Sexual Assault of a Child.
According to the indictment, a grand jury found there was enough evidence to charge Gonzalez in connection with an incident that happened on September 15, 2021.
Gonzalez was arrested by the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office and, as of July 7th, remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $35,000
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *JN* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X4
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
13990076 *JN* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
