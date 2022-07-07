Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Alexander Joe Gonzalez, 20, of Ballinger, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, following an indictment by a Tom Green County grand jury for Sexual Assault of a Child. According to the indictment, a grand jury found there was enough evidence to charge Gonzalez in connection with an incident that happened on September 15, 2021. Gonzalez was arrested by the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office and, as of July 7th, remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $35,000

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*JN* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

ORELLANA, JAIRON Booking #: 440331 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 4:01 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 SANCHEZ, RAQUEL Booking #: 440330 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 3:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 RUIZ, JOSE Booking #: 440329 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 54040009 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, HUGO Booking #: 440328 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 2:18 am Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond MATTHEW, SEDRICK Booking #: 440327 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 2:09 am Charges: 48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS DURON, JENNIFER Booking #: 440326 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 2:03 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond HUDDLESTON, NATHANIEL Booking #: 440325 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 1:06 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $500.00 TORRES, SAMMY Booking #: 440324 Booking Date: 07-07-2022 – 12:28 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC CPF X4 Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPONMISC CPF X4 GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER Booking #: 440323 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond CROCKER, THOMAS Booking #: 440322 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking #: 440321 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 STEWART, JAMES Booking #: 440320 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 8:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 440319 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $1526.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA WISDOM, KEVIN Booking #: 440318 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 6:27 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond: Bond $432.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION KEELE, SHANE Booking #: 440316 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: 13990075 *JN* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 *JN* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond $500.00 13990075 *JN* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13990076 *JN* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH LACY, STEVEN Booking #: 440317 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 5:39 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond MANNING, KELLI Booking #: 440315 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 23990191 *MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 23990191 *MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS GONZALES, PATRICIA Booking #: 440314 Release Date: 07-06-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 10:29 am Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $20000.00 DOWD, KARA Booking #: 440312 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G GARCILAZO, SALVADOR Booking #: 440313 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 9:36 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES WILKINS, ANTHONY Booking #: 440311 Release Date: 07-06-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 8:24 am Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond No Bond

