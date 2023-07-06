From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • THEFT CLASS C: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC CPF X5: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Sonny Carrillo mug shot

Sonny Carrillo

SO Number: 45660

Booking Number: 446042

Booking Date: 07-06-2023 2:50 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Charles Bradshaw mug shot

Charles Bradshaw

SO Number: 59076

Booking Number: 446041

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:53 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Vincent Aguilera mug shot

Vincent Aguilera

SO Number: 99396

Booking Number: 446040

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:38 pm

Charges:

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

Bond: $600.00

Drannen Love mug shot

Drannen Love

SO Number: 106735

Booking Number: 446039

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 10:59 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jacob Roman mug shot

Jacob Roman

SO Number: 92676

Booking Number: 446038

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:23 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

Bond: No Bond

Jessica Byrd mug shot

Jessica Byrd

SO Number: 106734

Booking Number: 446037

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:43 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Luciano Gutierrez mug shot

Luciano Gutierrez

SO Number: 62613

Booking Number: 446036

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:33 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $1508.00

Jacob Mankoff mug shot

Jacob Mankoff

SO Number: 106733

Booking Number: 446035

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:16 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Tabatha Bienemann mug shot

Tabatha Bienemann

SO Number: 101496

Booking Number: 446034

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:53 pm

Charges:

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X5

Bond: No Bond

Alvin Dove mug shot

Alvin Dove

SO Number: 37599

Booking Number: 446033

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:46 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X1

Bond: $544.00

Walter Joiner mug shot

Walter Joiner

SO Number: 72243

Booking Number: 446032

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:32 pm

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DWLI

Bond: $500.00

Ernestina Worsham mug shot

Ernestina Worsham

SO Number: 56673

Booking Number: 446031

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 4:10 pm

Charges:

*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $52500.00

Patricia Watts mug shot

Patricia Watts

SO Number: 29657

Booking Number: 446030

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 3:42 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2000.00

Gilbert Garcia mug shot

Gilbert Garcia

SO Number: 35215

Booking Number: 446029

Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:59 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
