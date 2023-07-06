From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DWLI: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 446042 Booking Date: 07-06-2023 2:50 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Charles Bradshaw SO Number: 59076 Booking Number: 446041 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:53 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Vincent Aguilera SO Number: 99396 Booking Number: 446040 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:38 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE PUBLIC INTOXICATION *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: $600.00 Drannen Love SO Number: 106735 Booking Number: 446039 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 10:59 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jacob Roman SO Number: 92676 Booking Number: 446038 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Jessica Byrd SO Number: 106734 Booking Number: 446037 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:43 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Luciano Gutierrez SO Number: 62613 Booking Number: 446036 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:33 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1508.00 Jacob Mankoff SO Number: 106733 Booking Number: 446035 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:16 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Tabatha Bienemann SO Number: 101496 Booking Number: 446034 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:53 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Alvin Dove SO Number: 37599 Booking Number: 446033 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:46 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC CPF X1 Bond: $544.00 Walter Joiner SO Number: 72243 Booking Number: 446032 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:32 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DWLI Bond: $500.00 Ernestina Worsham SO Number: 56673 Booking Number: 446031 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 4:10 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $52500.00 Patricia Watts SO Number: 29657 Booking Number: 446030 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 3:42 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Gilbert Garcia SO Number: 35215 Booking Number: 446029 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:59 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

