From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- THEFT CLASS C: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC CPF X5: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- DWLI: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Sonny Carrillo
SO Number: 45660
Booking Number: 446042
Booking Date: 07-06-2023 2:50 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Charles Bradshaw
SO Number: 59076
Booking Number: 446041
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:53 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Vincent Aguilera
SO Number: 99396
Booking Number: 446040
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 11:38 pm
Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond: $600.00
Drannen Love
SO Number: 106735
Booking Number: 446039
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 10:59 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jacob Roman
SO Number: 92676
Booking Number: 446038
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:23 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond: No Bond
Jessica Byrd
SO Number: 106734
Booking Number: 446037
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:43 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Luciano Gutierrez
SO Number: 62613
Booking Number: 446036
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:33 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1508.00
Jacob Mankoff
SO Number: 106733
Booking Number: 446035
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 7:16 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Tabatha Bienemann
SO Number: 101496
Booking Number: 446034
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:53 pm
Charges:
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X5
Bond: No Bond
Alvin Dove
SO Number: 37599
Booking Number: 446033
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:46 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X1
Bond: $544.00
Walter Joiner
SO Number: 72243
Booking Number: 446032
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 5:32 pm
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
DWLI
Bond: $500.00
Ernestina Worsham
SO Number: 56673
Booking Number: 446031
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 4:10 pm
Charges:
*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $52500.00
Patricia Watts
SO Number: 29657
Booking Number: 446030
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 3:42 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $2000.00
Gilbert Garcia
SO Number: 35215
Booking Number: 446029
Booking Date: 07-05-2023 9:59 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
