Juan Carlos Lopez Mug Shot

Juan Carlos Lopez, 65, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder based on warrants from Harris County.

County documents indicate Lopez remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *J/N* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • Attempt to Commit ATT MURDER: 1
  • BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X2: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA: 1
Reyes, Joe
Booking #:
440310
Booking Date:
07-06-2022 – 2:09 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
LOPEZ, EDIBERTO
Booking #:
440309
Booking Date:
07-06-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X16
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NEIRA, JOSE
Booking #:
440308
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
53999999 BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X2
53999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$6711.00
LOPEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
440307
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
09990001A Attempt to Commit ATT MURDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CONRAD, ELIJAH
Booking #:
440306
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 14
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Aguirre, Nicolas
Booking #:
440305
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 4
54999999 FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
duke, alfred
Booking #:
440304
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$30000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
440303
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GAMEZ, MITZI
Booking #:
440302
Release Date:
07-05-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3174.00
NICHOLSON, JON
Booking #:
440301
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
440300
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
PAYNE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440299
Release Date:
07-05-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Rendon, Christian
Booking #:
440298
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
13990044 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GILCHREST, AMBER
Booking #:
440297
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 2:14 pm
Charges:
26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
Bond
$4000.00
SLOAN, SHAWNTAE
Booking #:
440296
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CANTRELL, WILLIE
Booking #:
440295
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 12:12 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARDENAS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
440294
Release Date:
07-05-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 10:47 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x1
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
FIELDER, BRIAN
Booking #:
440293
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 10:22 am
Charges:
13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13160012 TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
13990043 *J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLAPANDO JR, REYNALDO
Booking #:
440292
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 7:00 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
ALVARADO, CARLOS
Booking #:
440291
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 6:39 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597