Juan Carlos Lopez, 65, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder based on warrants from Harris County.
County documents indicate Lopez remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *J/N* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- Attempt to Commit ATT MURDER: 1
- BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X2: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 1
53999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 3
54999999 FTA X 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
13160012 TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
13990043 *J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597