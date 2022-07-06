Juan Carlos Lopez, 65, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder based on warrants from Harris County. County documents indicate Lopez remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*GOING OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*J/N* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

Attempt to Commit ATT MURDER: 1

BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X2: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA: 1

Reyes, Joe Booking #: 440310 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 2:09 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $7500.00 LOPEZ, EDIBERTO Booking #: 440309 Booking Date: 07-06-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X16 Bond: Bond No Bond NEIRA, JOSE Booking #: 440308 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 53999999 BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X2

53999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $6711.00 53999999 BOARDED BUILDINGS – NO CERTIFICATE – X253999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY X3MISC FTA X 1MISC FTA X 3 LOPEZ, JUAN Booking #: 440307 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 11:21 pm Charges: 09990001A Attempt to Commit ATT MURDER Bond: Bond No Bond CONRAD, ELIJAH Booking #: 440306 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 54999999 CPF X 14 Bond: Bond No Bond Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 440305 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: 54999999 CPF X 4

54999999 FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 54999999 CPF X 454999999 FTA X 1 duke, alfred Booking #: 440304 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $30000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 440303 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 GAMEZ, MITZI Booking #: 440302 Release Date: 07-05-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 5:15 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3174.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 2 NICHOLSON, JON Booking #: 440301 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 5:08 pm Charges: 13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND Booking #: 440300 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 4:18 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond $15000.00 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT PAYNE, JOSHUA Booking #: 440299 Release Date: 07-05-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 3:27 pm Charges: 36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond No Bond Rendon, Christian Booking #: 440298 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 3:14 pm Charges: 13990044 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond GILCHREST, AMBER Booking #: 440297 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 2:14 pm Charges: 26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: Bond $4000.00 SLOAN, SHAWNTAE Booking #: 440296 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 1:23 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond CANTRELL, WILLIE Booking #: 440295 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 12:12 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: Bond No Bond CARDENAS, WILLIAM Booking #: 440294 Release Date: 07-05-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 10:47 am Charges: MISC CPF x1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF x1MISC FTA ON COURT DATE FIELDER, BRIAN Booking #: 440293 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 10:22 am Charges: 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13160012 TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

13990043 *J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13160012 TELEPHONE HARASSMENT13990043 *J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ VILLAPANDO JR, REYNALDO Booking #: 440292 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 7:00 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $1500.00 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES ALVARADO, CARLOS Booking #: 440291 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 6:39 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597