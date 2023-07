From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

MISC FTA X 1: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

LITTERING: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

3811E FTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

Maria Galvan SO Number: 106732 Booking Number: 446028 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 6:31 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Adrian Rodriguez SO Number: 106620 Booking Number: 446027 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 6:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Matahina Otukolo SO Number: 106731 Booking Number: 446026 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 4:14 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: $1000.00 Josephine Lopez SO Number: 106730 Booking Number: 446024 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 2:47 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Makayla Miller SO Number: 106729 Booking Number: 446023 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 2:23 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Ema Salazar SO Number: 103556 Booking Number: 446022 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 2:23 am Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond David Flores SO Number: 63573 Booking Number: 446021 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 1:40 am Charges: *J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Johnny Garcia SO Number: 27291 Booking Number: 446020 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 1:32 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Michael Lombrana SO Number: 106728 Booking Number: 446019 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 1:10 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: $512.00 Miranda Ramirez SO Number: 89517 Booking Number: 446018 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 12:50 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Ramon Terrazas SO Number: 87554 Booking Number: 446016 Booking Date: 07-05-2023 12:05 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jessica Espinoza SO Number: 101235 Booking Number: 446015 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 10:58 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $550.00 Shirley Petty SO Number: 84128 Booking Number: 446014 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 10:49 pm Charges: FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON Bond: No Bond Carlos Guzman SO Number: 106726 Booking Number: 446013 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 9:24 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Javier Torres SO Number: 74889 Booking Number: 446012 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 9:10 pm Charges: DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $3970.00 Daniel Encinas SO Number: 103742 Booking Number: 446011 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 8:54 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT LITTERING Bond: $962.00 Albert Molina SO Number: 52758 Booking Number: 446009 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 8:33 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $1300.00 Robert Arroyo SO Number: 65918 Booking Number: 446010 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 8:28 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2226.00 Ananias Cuellar SO Number: 30601 Booking Number: 446008 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 6:53 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Clinton Epke SO Number: 85922 Booking Number: 446007 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 5:16 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Jessica Moreno SO Number: 106725 Booking Number: 446006 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 3:45 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Tina Sepeda SO Number: 106724 Booking Number: 446005 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 2:42 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rocky Ramirez SO Number: 50102 Booking Number: 446004 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 2:07 pm Charges: NO DRIVER’S LICENSE Bond: $464.00 Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 446003 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 11:34 am Charges: 3811E FTA X1 MISC CPF X1 Bond: $502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

