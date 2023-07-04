From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
Antonio Wofford
SO Number: 106723
Booking Number: 446002
Booking Date: 07-04-2023 2:41 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Lino Rivas
SO Number: 16746
Booking Number: 446001
Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:51 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
James Pittman
SO Number: 94018
Booking Number: 446000
Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:34 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Kimberly Powell
SO Number: 106722
Booking Number: 445999
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:13 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Stephen Bobholz
SO Number: 37428
Booking Number: 445998
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 8:05 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1526.00
Surena Rojas
SO Number: 93365
Booking Number: 445997
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 5:41 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Sergio Esquivel
SO Number: 92890
Booking Number: 445996
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 1:10 pm
Charges:
*MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
*MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
Bond: No Bond
Kailey Hunt
SO Number: 105562
Booking Number: 445995
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:59 am
Charges:
*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Raul Estrada
SO Number: 62237
Booking Number: 445994
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:26 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Jason Dill
SO Number: 92971
Booking Number: 445993
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:46 am
Charges:
*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond: No Bond
Simon Jacobo
SO Number: 86373
Booking Number: 445992
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:33 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: $1000.00
Jade Wood
SO Number: 99950
Booking Number: 445991
Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:32 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: $500.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597