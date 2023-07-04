From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

Antonio Wofford SO Number: 106723 Booking Number: 446002 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 2:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Lino Rivas SO Number: 16746 Booking Number: 446001 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:51 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 James Pittman SO Number: 94018 Booking Number: 446000 Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:34 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Kimberly Powell SO Number: 106722 Booking Number: 445999 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Stephen Bobholz SO Number: 37428 Booking Number: 445998 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 8:05 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1526.00 Surena Rojas SO Number: 93365 Booking Number: 445997 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 5:41 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Sergio Esquivel SO Number: 92890 Booking Number: 445996 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 1:10 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: No Bond Kailey Hunt SO Number: 105562 Booking Number: 445995 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:59 am Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Raul Estrada SO Number: 62237 Booking Number: 445994 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:26 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Jason Dill SO Number: 92971 Booking Number: 445993 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:46 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Simon Jacobo SO Number: 86373 Booking Number: 445992 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: $1000.00 Jade Wood SO Number: 99950 Booking Number: 445991 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:32 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

