From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
Antonio Wofford mug shot

Antonio Wofford

SO Number: 106723

Booking Number: 446002

Booking Date: 07-04-2023 2:41 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Lino Rivas mug shot

Lino Rivas

SO Number: 16746

Booking Number: 446001

Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:51 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

James Pittman mug shot

James Pittman

SO Number: 94018

Booking Number: 446000

Booking Date: 07-04-2023 1:34 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Kimberly Powell mug shot

Kimberly Powell

SO Number: 106722

Booking Number: 445999

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:13 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Stephen Bobholz mug shot

Stephen Bobholz

SO Number: 37428

Booking Number: 445998

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 8:05 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $1526.00

Surena Rojas mug shot

Surena Rojas

SO Number: 93365

Booking Number: 445997

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 5:41 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Sergio Esquivel mug shot

Sergio Esquivel

SO Number: 92890

Booking Number: 445996

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 1:10 pm

Charges:

*MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Bond: No Bond

Kailey Hunt mug shot

Kailey Hunt

SO Number: 105562

Booking Number: 445995

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:59 am

Charges:

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Raul Estrada mug shot

Raul Estrada

SO Number: 62237

Booking Number: 445994

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 11:26 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Jason Dill mug shot

Jason Dill

SO Number: 92971

Booking Number: 445993

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 10:46 am

Charges:

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: No Bond

Simon Jacobo mug shot

Simon Jacobo

SO Number: 86373

Booking Number: 445992

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:33 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: $1000.00

Jade Wood mug shot

Jade Wood

SO Number: 99950

Booking Number: 445991

Booking Date: 07-03-2023 9:32 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597