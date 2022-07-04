Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 4
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
  • FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 3
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
  • US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
  • VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1
  • WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1

July 4, 2022

GARCIA, JORGE
Booking #:
440273
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 2:58 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORENO, LOUIS
Booking #:
440272
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 1:30 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBLES, JAVIER
Booking #:
440271
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ORASCO, TOMMY
Booking #:
440270
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
440269
Release Date:
07-04-2022 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
440268
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$300.00
gutierrez, nicholas
Booking #:
440267
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00

July 3, 2022

MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
440266
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 4:11 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MONTGOMERY, REESE
Booking #:
440265
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 3:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MECK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440264
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BELTRAN, ROBBIE
Booking #:
440263
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ESTRADA, OMAR
Booking #:
440262
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
VASQUEZ, MARCO
Booking #:
440261
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:35 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, JULISMA
Booking #:
440259
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
440258
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
440257
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Cortina, Ismael
Booking #:
440256
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
Castillo, Amador
Booking #:
440255
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
Silva, Socorra
Booking #:
440254
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HUNTER, DWAYNE
Booking #:
440253
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
440252
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1926.00
BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
440251
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1126.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440250
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY
Bond:
Bond
$440.00
CUADRADO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440249
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
Bond:
Bond
$1012.00
MELENDEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
440248
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BRIDGES, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440247
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MORENO, OSCAR
Booking #:
440246
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, JOHN
Booking #:
440245
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RANGEL, JUAN
Booking #:
440244
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MORRISON, SONDRA
Booking #:
440243
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
AGUILERA, PEDRO
Booking #:
440242
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
CRUZ, ALEX
Booking #:
440241
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 7:15 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
440240
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 6:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

July 2, 2022

SCHUMACHER, AMANDA
Booking #:
440239
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 4:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
RIVERA, JOHNNY
Booking #:
440238
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, JUSTICE
Booking #:
440237
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 3:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
ARREDONDO, VIVIANA
Booking #:
440236
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
35990016 *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JIMENEZ, MONICA
Booking #:
440235
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:25 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
SAMANIEGO, JESUS
Booking #:
440234
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 1:29 am
Charges:
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1643.20
CHAVARRIA, VICTOR
Booking #:
440233
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 1:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
440232
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES
Bond:
Bond
$1720.00
MOORE, JAMES
Booking #:
440231
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JONAH
Booking #:
440230
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GALVAN, ABEL
Booking #:
440229
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ORTIZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
440228
Release Date:
07-01-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FREEMAN, SEAN
Booking #:
440227
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
440226
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
FARRELL, ROSS
Booking #:
440225
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA
MISC FTAX2
MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$3228.00
HOLGUIN GOMEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
440224
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 11:06 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WALBURG, PATSY
Booking #:
440223
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 9:31 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RUMSEY, JAMES
Booking #:
440222
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 7:14 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF x 8
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON
Bond:
Bond
$46050.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597