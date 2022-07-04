Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 4
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
- FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FTA: 4
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
- PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 3
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
- US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1
- WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1
July 4, 2022
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
July 3, 2022
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
July 2, 2022
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA
MISC FTAX2
MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF x 8
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON
