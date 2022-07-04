Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA: 4

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 3

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1

WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1

July 4, 2022 GARCIA, JORGE Booking #: 440273 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 2:58 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond MORENO, LOUIS Booking #: 440272 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond ROBLES, JAVIER Booking #: 440271 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 8:35 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $1000.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE ORASCO, TOMMY Booking #: 440270 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC CPF X 1 MARTINEZ, FRANK Booking #: 440269 Release Date: 07-04-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 6:57 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 440268 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $300.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION gutierrez, nicholas Booking #: 440267 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35620008 *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $10000.00 July 3, 2022 MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 440266 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 4:11 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond MONTGOMERY, REESE Booking #: 440265 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 3:08 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MECK, MICHAEL Booking #: 440264 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BELTRAN, ROBBIE Booking #: 440263 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ESTRADA, OMAR Booking #: 440262 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 VASQUEZ, MARCO Booking #: 440261 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond REYNA, JULISMA Booking #: 440259 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:57 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, KIMBERLY Booking #: 440258 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:52 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 440257 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 Cortina, Ismael Booking #: 440256 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT Bond: Bond $512.00 Castillo, Amador Booking #: 440255 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Silva, Socorra Booking #: 440254 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HUNTER, DWAYNE Booking #: 440253 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 440252 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:49 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1926.00 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 440251 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1126.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440250 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:24 pm Charges: 54999999 WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY Bond: Bond $440.00 CUADRADO, JONATHAN Booking #: 440249 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: Bond $1012.00 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY MELENDEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA Booking #: 440248 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES BRIDGES, JOSHUA Booking #: 440247 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 MORENO, OSCAR Booking #: 440246 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, JOHN Booking #: 440245 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond RANGEL, JUAN Booking #: 440244 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G MORRISON, SONDRA Booking #: 440243 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 AGUILERA, PEDRO Booking #: 440242 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON CRUZ, ALEX Booking #: 440241 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 7:15 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: Bond $15000.00 HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 440240 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 6:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 July 2, 2022 SCHUMACHER, AMANDA Booking #: 440239 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RIVERA, JOHNNY Booking #: 440238 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:08 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond ESCOBEDO, JUSTICE Booking #: 440237 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 3:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ARREDONDO, VIVIANA Booking #: 440236 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 35990016 *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond: Bond No Bond 35990016 *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY JIMENEZ, MONICA Booking #: 440235 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:25 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 SAMANIEGO, JESUS Booking #: 440234 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1643.20 35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.MISC FTA X 2 CHAVARRIA, VICTOR Booking #: 440233 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 440232 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES Bond: Bond $1720.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES MOORE, JAMES Booking #: 440231 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JONAH Booking #: 440230 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD GALVAN, ABEL Booking #: 440229 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G ORTIZ, JULIAN Booking #: 440228 Release Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 FREEMAN, SEAN Booking #: 440227 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440226 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FARRELL, ROSS Booking #: 440225 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC FTA

MISC FTAX2

MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: Bond $3228.00 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC FTAMISC FTAX2MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC US MARSHALL HOLD HOLGUIN GOMEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 440224 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:06 am Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond WALBURG, PATSY Booking #: 440223 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 9:31 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond RUMSEY, JAMES Booking #: 440222 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:14 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF x 8

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON Bond: Bond $46050.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF x 8VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON

