From 7 a.m. on Friday, July 28, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 5

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J41934140 SPEEDING (ICON): 1

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J41934141 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 21: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

ALCOHOL-DUI: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION OF GLASS CONTAINER AT LAKE: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

MISC *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

Allyson Lowery SO Number: 106860 Booking Number: 446458 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 5:05 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3186.00 Martin Chavarria SO Number: 106859 Booking Number: 446457 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 1:48 am Charges: DRIVERS LICENSE – NO Bond: $464.00 Allynda Trollinger SO Number: 98191 Booking Number: 446456 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 1:38 am Charges: DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1929.00 Philip Garcia SO Number: 78008 Booking Number: 446455 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 9:55 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Melissa Fertsch SO Number: 54866 Booking Number: 446454 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 9:23 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1462.00 Ashley Patterson SO Number: 106857 Booking Number: 446452 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 7:50 pm Charges: ASSAALT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Edward Daniels SO Number: 99141 Booking Number: 446451 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 7:27 pm Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J41934140 SPEEDING (ICON) 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J41934141 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $1000.00 Kevin Varela SO Number: 106856 Booking Number: 446450 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 7:11 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Nevaeh Chavez SO Number: 106752 Booking Number: 446449 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 6:57 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 21 Bond: $684.00 Carlos Solorzano SO Number: 106855 Booking Number: 446448 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 5:44 pm Charges: *VOP*ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS Bond: $2000.00 Loura denise Anastasio SO Number: 106854 Booking Number: 446447 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 4:49 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1040.00 Luis Munoz-garduno SO Number: 71166 Booking Number: 446446 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 3:33 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $25500.00 Jaxson Russell SO Number: 96673 Booking Number: 446445 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 11:31 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $25000.00 Joey Gonzales SO Number: 99360 Booking Number: 446443 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 3:45 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Duncan Stewart SO Number: 106852 Booking Number: 446442 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 2:53 am Charges: DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE ALCOHOL-DUI Bond: $1024.00 Deanna Bass SO Number: 88752 Booking Number: 446441 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 1:14 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $27500.00 Thomas Ferrin SO Number: 106851 Booking Number: 446440 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 1:14 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $4162.00 Riane Ferrin SO Number: 106850 Booking Number: 446439 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 1:02 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Michael Escobedo SO Number: 104288 Booking Number: 446438 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 12:51 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $5662.00 Jorge Garcia SO Number: 105146 Booking Number: 446437 Booking Date: 07-30-2023 12:47 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Shanna Kauffman SO Number: 99067 Booking Number: 446436 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 9:35 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X4 Bond: $3175.80 Lonnie Free SO Number: 77036 Booking Number: 446435 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 9:06 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR MISC FTA X 3 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $5802.00 Alvin Ray SO Number: 106849 Booking Number: 446434 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 8:06 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jose Jimenez SO Number: 101826 Booking Number: 446433 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 8:04 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Danielle Garza SO Number: 106295 Booking Number: 446432 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 4:24 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jose eduardo Fernandez vergara SO Number: 106848 Booking Number: 446431 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 4:19 pm Charges: POSSESSION OF GLASS CONTAINER AT LAKE Bond: $312.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446430 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 1:49 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $132.00 Luciano Gutierrez SO Number: 62613 Booking Number: 446429 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 1:09 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Spencer Hooper SO Number: 90233 Booking Number: 446428 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 11:29 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Rebecca Doan SO Number: 49520 Booking Number: 446427 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 4:21 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $42500.00 Mario Torres-rojas SO Number: 106847 Booking Number: 446426 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 3:52 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $2500.00 John Gutierrez SO Number: 106305 Booking Number: 446420 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 12:50 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $11368.00 Alberto Salazar SO Number: 97096 Booking Number: 446419 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $65000.00 Angela sue Everman SO Number: 104693 Booking Number: 446413 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 8:41 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $40000.00 Tariq Haqq SO Number: 106839 Booking Number: 446410 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 7:55 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC FTA X 1 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $52396.00 Jakob Jones SO Number: 102641 Booking Number: 446409 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 4:51 pm Charges: MISC *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597