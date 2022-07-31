Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- LEAVING A CHILD IN A VEHICLE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G: 1
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE): 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PARKED MORE THAN 18′ FROM THE CURB: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 8
MISC VPTA X 2
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE)
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X1
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
73999999 LEAVING A CHILD IN A VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 10
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597