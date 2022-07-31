Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

LEAVING A CHILD IN A VEHICLE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G: 1

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE): 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PARKED MORE THAN 18′ FROM THE CURB: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

FULFS, CHAD Booking #: 440725 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 3:58 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 DURAN, RUBEN Booking #: 440724 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond DORSEY, DONALD Booking #: 440723 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MURILLO, JUAN Booking #: 440722 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GALINDO, BRENDA Booking #: 440721 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 BLAKE, DAVID Booking #: 440720 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 1:42 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Ibarra, Samantha Booking #: 440719 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 1:31 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2322.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X 8MISC VPTA X 2 HERNANDEZ, JAMES Booking #: 440718 Booking Date: 07-31-2022 – 12:28 am Charges: 54999999 PARKED MORE THAN 18′ FROM THE CURB Bond: Bond $314.00 SCHUMPERT, SEAN Booking #: 440717 Release Date: 07-31-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 HERNANDEZ-GARZA, ELEAZAR Booking #: 440716 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 9:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 CRUZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 440715 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 7:49 pm Charges: 35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE)

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2988.00 35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE)55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC FTA X1 HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 440714 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35990242 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1766.00 35990242 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 9MISC FTA X 2 Casey, Destini Booking #: 440713 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 7:26 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond $1674.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT RAMIREZ, ARRIELE Booking #: 440712 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 7:10 pm Charges: 38060019 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN

73999999 LEAVING A CHILD IN A VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 10 Bond: Bond $462.00 38060019 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN73999999 LEAVING A CHILD IN A VEHICLEMISC CPF X 10 VILLARREAL, JOHNNY Booking #: 440711 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 6:03 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $2500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597