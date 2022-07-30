Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Anthony James Aguirre, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 29, 2022, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14. As of Saturday morning, July 30th, Aguirre remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

*MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1

ALCOHOL – DUI: 1

COMM: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

MARSHAL HOLD: 3

MOTION TO REVOKE*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

SANCHEZ, SHAWN Booking #: 440710 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1264.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 MYERS, HEATHER Booking #: 440709 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 4:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $442.00 MUNOZ, AARON Booking #: 440708 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 3:36 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond PENA, JOSE Booking #: 440707 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 1:39 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond CORTEZ, JESSICA Booking #: 440706 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 1:19 am Charges: 23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 JIMINEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 440705 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC US MARSHAL HOLD ARELLANO, LUIS Booking #: 440704 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 12:11 am Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL – DUI Bond: Bond $534.00 ESCOBEDO, CAITLYN Booking #: 440703 Booking Date: 07-30-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HEDRICK, STEVEN Booking #: 440702 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 10:19 pm Charges: 23990009 *MTR* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 23990009 *MTR* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G CASTRO, ADAM Booking #: 440701 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MEDINA, ALEXIS Booking #: 440700 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 10:12 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BARRERA, GLORIA Booking #: 440699 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 9:38 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2966.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPHMISC VPTA X 2 RODRIGUEZ, MIKE Booking #: 440698 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 7:59 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GRANADOS, BLANCA Booking #: 440697 Release Date: 07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 6:45 pm Charges: MISC MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond granados, hugo Booking #: 440696 Release Date: 07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 6:33 pm Charges: MISC MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond GRANADOS, HUGO Booking #: 440695 Release Date: 07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: MISC MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond FRENTZ, KRISTINA Booking #: 440694 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

MISC COMM X3 Bond: Bond $2100.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICONMISC COMM X3 AGUIRRE, ANTHONY Booking #: 440693 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: Bond No Bond REYNA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 440692 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 3:01 pm Charges: 38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond $175000.00 38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER WIRTZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 440691 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 1:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON CRUZ, NATHAN Booking #: 440690 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 1:16 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $15000.00 CANO, MARTIN Booking #: 440689 Release Date: 07-29-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 12:35 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G VASQUEZ, JONATHON Booking #: 440688 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 12:26 pm Charges: 50150004 MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: Bond $25000.00 GUERRERO, JOSE Booking #: 440687 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 11:42 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond GUERRERO, MARIBEL Booking #: 440686 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 11:30 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597