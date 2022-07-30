Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Anthony James Aguirre, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 29, 2022, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.
As of Saturday morning, July 30th, Aguirre remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1
- ALCOHOL – DUI: 1
- COMM: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
- MARSHAL HOLD: 3
- MOTION TO REVOKE*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH: 1
- THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC COMM X3
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
