Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Anthony Aguirre

Anthony James Aguirre, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 29, 2022, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.

As of Saturday morning, July 30th, Aguirre remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1
  • ALCOHOL – DUI: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
  • MARSHAL HOLD: 3
  • MOTION TO REVOKE*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
SANCHEZ, SHAWN
Booking #:
440710
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1264.00
MYERS, HEATHER
Booking #:
440709
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 4:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$442.00
MUNOZ, AARON
Booking #:
440708
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PENA, JOSE
Booking #:
440707
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 1:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CORTEZ, JESSICA
Booking #:
440706
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 1:19 am
Charges:
23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
JIMINEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440705
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARELLANO, LUIS
Booking #:
440704
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 12:11 am
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL – DUI
Bond:
Bond
$534.00
ESCOBEDO, CAITLYN
Booking #:
440703
Booking Date:
07-30-2022 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
440702
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
23990009 *MTR* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, ADAM
Booking #:
440701
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MEDINA, ALEXIS
Booking #:
440700
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARRERA, GLORIA
Booking #:
440699
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 40 MPH
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$2966.00
RODRIGUEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
440698
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GRANADOS, BLANCA
Booking #:
440697
Release Date:
07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
MISC MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
granados, hugo
Booking #:
440696
Release Date:
07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
MISC MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GRANADOS, HUGO
Booking #:
440695
Release Date:
07-29-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
MISC MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FRENTZ, KRISTINA
Booking #:
440694
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
MISC COMM X3
Bond:
Bond
$2100.00
AGUIRRE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
440693
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
440692
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
$175000.00
WIRTZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440691
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CRUZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
440690
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
CANO, MARTIN
Booking #:
440689
Release Date:
07-29-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
440688
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
50150004 MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond:
Bond
$25000.00
GUERRERO, JOSE
Booking #:
440687
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 11:42 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, MARIBEL
Booking #:
440686
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 11:30 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

