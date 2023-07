From 7 a.m. on Friday, June 30, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

MISC CPF X17: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FTA NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED – ICON: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

2201C ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X11: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

Noe Cruz SO Number: 61724 Booking Number: 445990 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 3:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G MISC CPF X17 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1482.00 Baldemar Fernandez SO Number: 57059 Booking Number: 445989 Booking Date: 07-03-2023 1:17 am Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Joshua Castillo SO Number: 76147 Booking Number: 445988 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 11:32 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Justin Parsley SO Number: 59213 Booking Number: 445987 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 11:03 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA Bond: $1662.00 Trinidad Dehoyos SO Number: 98518 Booking Number: 445986 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 10:37 pm Charges: FTA NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED – ICON Bond: $373.10 Chad Lowry SO Number: 106721 Booking Number: 445985 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 8:54 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Shannon Thrower SO Number: 48212 Booking Number: 445984 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 8:14 pm Charges: 2201C ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) Bond: $272.00 Nicole Martinez SO Number: 106720 Booking Number: 445983 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 7:06 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $250.00 Danielle Minjarez SO Number: 106719 Booking Number: 445982 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 6:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Chasidy Munn SO Number: 106718 Booking Number: 445981 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 5:03 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Aaron Green SO Number: 106717 Booking Number: 445980 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 3:59 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1420.00 Trent Rivera SO Number: 102366 Booking Number: 445979 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 3:28 am Charges: FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE MISC CPFX1 Bond: $1470.00 Roger Winkler SO Number: 106716 Booking Number: 445978 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 2:57 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Jeff Dykhuis SO Number: 106715 Booking Number: 445977 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 2:16 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Heather Costello SO Number: 106714 Booking Number: 445976 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 2:11 am Charges: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $76000.00 Aron Quezada SO Number: 96341 Booking Number: 445974 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 1:29 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Timothy Madril SO Number: 34586 Booking Number: 445973 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 1:06 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 William Mccord SO Number: 106712 Booking Number: 445972 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 12:35 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Michael Pearson SO Number: 106711 Booking Number: 445971 Booking Date: 07-02-2023 12:03 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $75000.00 Dustin Mathis SO Number: 106710 Booking Number: 445970 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 11:55 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH MISC FTA X1 Bond: $185000.00 John Villarreal SO Number: 106709 Booking Number: 445969 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 10:00 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2000.00 Andria Nussey SO Number: 106708 Booking Number: 445968 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 9:32 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1512.00 Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 445967 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 7:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $2500.00 James Mccarley SO Number: 90760 Booking Number: 445966 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 5:28 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Richard Cavallo SO Number: 101937 Booking Number: 445965 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 12:46 pm Charges: *MTR* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Cecil Garcia SO Number: 82220 Booking Number: 445963 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 4:40 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00 Gumaro Lopez SO Number: 54530 Booking Number: 445959 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 3:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $30000.00 Daniel Franklin SO Number: 56957 Booking Number: 445957 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 1:27 am Charges: *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPF X11 Bond: No Bond Richard Valenzuela SO Number: 23273 Booking Number: 445956 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 12:45 am Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Manuel Zapata SO Number: 32360 Booking Number: 445955 Booking Date: 07-01-2023 12:15 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA Bond: $25662.00 James Hall SO Number: 60586 Booking Number: 445954 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 11:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2012.00 Jason Miller SO Number: 98712 Booking Number: 445947 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 3:52 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Alton Bowman SO Number: 29271 Booking Number: 445944 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 12:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $30000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

