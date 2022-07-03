Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 8
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
  • WRONG-WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1
MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
440266
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 4:11 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MONTGOMERY, REESE
Booking #:
440265
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 3:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MECK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440264
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BELTRAN, ROBBIE
Booking #:
440263
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ESTRADA, OMAR
Booking #:
440262
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
VASQUEZ, MARCO
Booking #:
440261
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:35 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, JULISMA
Booking #:
440259
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
440258
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
440257
Booking Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
Cortina, Ismael
Booking #:
440256
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
Castillo, Amador
Booking #:
440255
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
Silva, Socorra
Booking #:
440254
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HUNTER, DWAYNE
Booking #:
440253
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
440252
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1926.00
BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
440251
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1126.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440250
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY
Bond:
Bond
$440.00
CUADRADO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440249
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
Bond:
Bond
$1012.00
MELENDEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
440248
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BRIDGES, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440247
Release Date:
07-03-2022 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MORENO, OSCAR
Booking #:
440246
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, JOHN
Booking #:
440245
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RANGEL, JUAN
Booking #:
440244
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MORRISON, SONDRA
Booking #:
440243
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
AGUILERA, PEDRO
Booking #:
440242
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
CRUZ, ALEX
Booking #:
440241
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 7:15 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
440240
Release Date:
07-02-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2022 – 6:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
