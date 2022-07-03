Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

FTA: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 8

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

WRONG-WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1

MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 440266 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 4:11 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond MONTGOMERY, REESE Booking #: 440265 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 3:08 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MECK, MICHAEL Booking #: 440264 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BELTRAN, ROBBIE Booking #: 440263 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ESTRADA, OMAR Booking #: 440262 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 VASQUEZ, MARCO Booking #: 440261 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond REYNA, JULISMA Booking #: 440259 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:57 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, KIMBERLY Booking #: 440258 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:52 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 440257 Booking Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 Cortina, Ismael Booking #: 440256 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT Bond: Bond $512.00 Castillo, Amador Booking #: 440255 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Silva, Socorra Booking #: 440254 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HUNTER, DWAYNE Booking #: 440253 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 440252 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:49 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1926.00 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 440251 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1126.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440250 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 9:24 pm Charges: 54999999 WRONG WAY IN A ONE WAY Bond: Bond $440.00 CUADRADO, JONATHAN Booking #: 440249 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: Bond $1012.00 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY MELENDEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA Booking #: 440248 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES BRIDGES, JOSHUA Booking #: 440247 Release Date: 07-03-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 MORENO, OSCAR Booking #: 440246 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, JOHN Booking #: 440245 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond RANGEL, JUAN Booking #: 440244 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G MORRISON, SONDRA Booking #: 440243 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 AGUILERA, PEDRO Booking #: 440242 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON CRUZ, ALEX Booking #: 440241 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 7:15 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: Bond $15000.00 HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 440240 Release Date: 07-02-2022 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 6:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597