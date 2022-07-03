Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1
- FTA: 1
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 8
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
- WRONG-WAY IN A ONE WAY: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
