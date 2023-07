From 7 a.m. on Friday, July 28, to 7 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DOC-AFFRAY: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

MISC *CPF* NO LIABLITY INSURANCE: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1

Rebecca Doan SO Number: 49520 Booking Number: 446427 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 4:21 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Mario Torres-rojas SO Number: 106847 Booking Number: 446426 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 3:52 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jose Davila SO Number: 106846 Booking Number: 446425 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 3:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Ayden Zapata SO Number: 106845 Booking Number: 446424 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 3:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Moises Quinonez SO Number: 105581 Booking Number: 446423 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 3:25 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kedrick Brown SO Number: 79559 Booking Number: 446422 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 2:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Rachael Phillips SO Number: 106844 Booking Number: 446421 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 1:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 John Gutierrez SO Number: 106305 Booking Number: 446420 Booking Date: 07-29-2023 12:50 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1368.00 Alberto Salazar SO Number: 97096 Booking Number: 446419 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $65000.00 Jorge Orona SO Number: 106843 Booking Number: 446418 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:26 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Blaine Wilson SO Number: 106842 Booking Number: 446417 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:18 pm Charges: DOC-AFFRAY Bond: $432.00 Kyle Van galder SO Number: 106841 Booking Number: 446416 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:07 pm Charges: DOC-AFFRAY Bond: $432.00 Jason Gutierrez SO Number: 65506 Booking Number: 446415 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 11:06 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446414 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 8:51 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Angela sue Everman SO Number: 104693 Booking Number: 446413 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 8:41 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Augustine Guerra SO Number: 39596 Booking Number: 446412 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 8:31 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Tillitha Petalcu SO Number: 106840 Booking Number: 446411 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 8:19 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1040.00 Tariq Haqq SO Number: 106839 Booking Number: 446410 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 7:55 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC FTA X 1 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $52396.00 Jakob Jones SO Number: 102641 Booking Number: 446409 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 4:51 pm Charges: MISC *CPF* NO LIABLITY INSURANCE Bond: No Bond Kailey Hunt SO Number: 105562 Booking Number: 446408 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 4:16 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Alexia Duran SO Number: 106838 Booking Number: 446407 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 3:43 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Crystal marie Dinsmore SO Number: 106837 Booking Number: 446406 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 3:24 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Caleb Hudson SO Number: 93655 Booking Number: 446405 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 10:25 am Charges: *GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597