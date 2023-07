From 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, to 7 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC CPF X8: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/O FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 446404 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 3:59 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1164.00 Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 446403 Booking Date: 07-28-2023 2:42 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Stefan Atkins SO Number: 105051 Booking Number: 446402 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 11:32 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Monica Flores SO Number: 103998 Booking Number: 446401 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 8:44 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Modesto Resendez SO Number: 56323 Booking Number: 446400 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 6:59 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION DISREGARDING STOP SIGN MISC CPF X3 Bond: $920.00 Hewlin Major SO Number: 62817 Booking Number: 446399 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 5:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Rosemarie Garcia SO Number: 99672 Booking Number: 446398 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 5:42 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: $20000.00 Jenita Baken SO Number: 89226 Booking Number: 446397 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 5:28 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/O FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DWLI EXPIRED REGISTRATION FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $2787.50 Lakita Blocker SO Number: 105524 Booking Number: 446396 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 4:11 pm Charges: *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Isaac Porras SO Number: 105003 Booking Number: 446395 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 3:59 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Delisa Urenda SO Number: 104660 Booking Number: 446394 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 3:53 pm Charges: *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: $85000.00 Jason Boggess SO Number: 75577 Booking Number: 446393 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 3:21 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Cindy Hernandez SO Number: 84661 Booking Number: 446392 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 3:19 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Tracy Medrano SO Number: 69055 Booking Number: 446391 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 2:01 pm Charges: *J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Ernesto Villarreal SO Number: 106836 Booking Number: 446390 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 1:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Quintine Fields SO Number: 106835 Booking Number: 446389 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 12:09 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Zavien Perez SO Number: 105343 Booking Number: 446388 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 10:52 am Charges: *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Justin Mccarty SO Number: 80653 Booking Number: 446387 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 7:16 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $30500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

