Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Gerald Eugene Clements, 20, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and charged with sexual assault and violation of promise to appear. As of Thursday morning, July 28, Clements remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $550.00 for the charge of violation of promise to appear. No bond has been set for the sexual assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

COMMx5: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

HUTSON, TABITHA Booking #: 440662 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTAX1

MISC VPTAX2 Bond: Bond $3956.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC FTAX1MISC VPTAX2 HENN, PAUL Booking #: 440661 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX6 Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX6 HOLIFIELD, JASON Booking #: 440660 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 1:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 CLEMENTS, GERALD Booking #: 440659 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 11:51 pm Charges: 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT

VPTA VPTA ON J42137133 SPEEDING Bond: Bond $550.00 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULTVPTA VPTA ON J42137133 SPEEDING ROBERTS, RONALD Booking #: 440658 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPFX2MISC FTAX1 SMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 440657 Release Date: 07-27-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 8:43 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER Bond: Bond $942.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER TENNEY, RUSSELL Booking #: 440655 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G KIRK, JAMES Booking #: 440654 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 5:19 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond ALVARADO, JOSHUA Booking #: 440653 Release Date: 07-27-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: POSS *CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: Bond No Bond CORTEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 440652 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MORSE, JEREMIE Booking #: 440651 Release Date: 07-27-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: MISC CPF X12 Bond: Bond No Bond CHAPPA, ANGELA Booking #: 440650 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 11:27 am Charges: MISC COMMx5 Bond: Bond No Bond COURTNEY, RICHARD Booking #: 440649 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 11:19 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond ROACH, MICHAEL Booking #: 440648 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 10:49 am Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X9 Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X9

