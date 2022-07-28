Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Gerald Eugene Clements, 20, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and charged with sexual assault and violation of promise to appear.
As of Thursday morning, July 28, Clements remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $550.00 for the charge of violation of promise to appear. No bond has been set for the sexual assault charge.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- COMMx5: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX2
MISC CPFX6
VPTA VPTA ON J42137133 SPEEDING
MISC FTAX1
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X9
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597