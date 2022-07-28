Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Gerald Eugene Clements, 20, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and charged with sexual assault and violation of promise to appear.

As of Thursday morning, July 28, Clements remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $550.00 for the charge of violation of promise to appear. No bond has been set for the sexual assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • COMMx5: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
HUTSON, TABITHA
Booking #:
440662
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX2
Bond:
Bond
$3956.00
HENN, PAUL
Booking #:
440661
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 2:28 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX6
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
HOLIFIELD, JASON
Booking #:
440660
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 1:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CLEMENTS, GERALD
Booking #:
440659
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
VPTA VPTA ON J42137133 SPEEDING
Bond:
Bond
$550.00
ROBERTS, RONALD
Booking #:
440658
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
SMITH, STEPHEN
Booking #:
440657
Release Date:
07-27-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
Bond:
Bond
$942.00
TENNEY, RUSSELL
Booking #:
440655
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
KIRK, JAMES
Booking #:
440654
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440653
Release Date:
07-27-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
POSS *CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CORTEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
440652
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORSE, JEREMIE
Booking #:
440651
Release Date:
07-27-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X12
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPA, ANGELA
Booking #:
440650
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 11:27 am
Charges:
MISC COMMx5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COURTNEY, RICHARD
Booking #:
440649
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 11:19 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROACH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440648
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 10:49 am
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X9
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597