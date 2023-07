From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1

MISC FTAX3: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC *CPF* x2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC *CPF* x5: 1

Diana Blanco SO Number: 37201 Booking Number: 446386 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 3:06 am Charges: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Alice Rodriguez SO Number: 71560 Booking Number: 446385 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 1:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ ILLEGAL DUMPING MISC FTAX3 Bond: $3387.20 Kennedy Counts SO Number: 97478 Booking Number: 446384 Booking Date: 07-27-2023 1:00 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $1000.00 Carlos Sanchez SO Number: 106834 Booking Number: 446383 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 11:58 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT SMUGGLING OF PERSONS Bond: $30000.00 Rockcil Beasley SO Number: 45230 Booking Number: 446382 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 10:13 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2379.40 Jakob Hoyt SO Number: 106389 Booking Number: 446381 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 6:28 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $100000.00 Milena Hernandez SO Number: 58939 Booking Number: 446380 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 4:30 pm Charges: MISC *CPF* x2 Bond: No Bond Jaziel Garcia SO Number: 100138 Booking Number: 446379 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 3:29 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Ramiro Barajas SO Number: 106833 Booking Number: 446378 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 3:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond: No Bond Dakotah Walraven SO Number: 106046 Booking Number: 446377 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 2:39 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Deanna Nolen SO Number: 48253 Booking Number: 446376 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:59 pm Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: No Bond John Brenneis SO Number: 104601 Booking Number: 446375 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:26 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $20000.00 Shane Cardenas SO Number: 89158 Booking Number: 446374 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 12:54 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Kristen Cary SO Number: 100628 Booking Number: 446373 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 12:44 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $20000.00 Johnny Castillo SO Number: 100812 Booking Number: 446372 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 10:06 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Louis Martin SO Number: 23575 Booking Number: 446371 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 9:24 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1012.00 Salinda Pilley SO Number: 106832 Booking Number: 446370 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 8:11 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC *CPF* x5 Bond: $500.00

