Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*M/A*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DELAROSA, ENEMENCIO Booking #: 440647 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 5:04 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond DEHOYOS, GASTON Booking #: 440646 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 1:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RAMIREZ, RICHARD Booking #: 440645 Booking Date: 07-27-2022 – 12:21 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond No Bond STONE, BRADLEY Booking #: 440644 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 11:32 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 HICKS, CHADWICK Booking #: 440643 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 10:09 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: Bond No Bond CARRASCO, JESUS Booking #: 440642 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION SMITH, ELLEN Booking #: 440641 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 23990193 *M/A*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1750.00 23990193 *M/A*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50054040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WHITE, JESSICA Booking #: 440640 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $10000.00 MORAN, ARMANDO Booking #: 440639 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 3:15 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond HAYWARD, CHARLES Booking #: 440638 Release Date: 07-26-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond PEREZ, MARGIE Booking #: 440637 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 2:29 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond Villagomez, Martin Booking #: 440636 Release Date: 07-26-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 2:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond COLON, AVERY Booking #: 440634 Release Date: 07-26-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

