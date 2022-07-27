Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *M/A*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
DELAROSA, ENEMENCIO
Booking #:
440647
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 5:04 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DEHOYOS, GASTON
Booking #:
440646
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 1:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
RAMIREZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
440645
Booking Date:
07-27-2022 – 12:21 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STONE, BRADLEY
Booking #:
440644
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
HICKS, CHADWICK
Booking #:
440643
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARRASCO, JESUS
Booking #:
440642
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
SMITH, ELLEN
Booking #:
440641
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
23990193 *M/A*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1750.00
WHITE, JESSICA
Booking #:
440640
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
MORAN, ARMANDO
Booking #:
440639
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HAYWARD, CHARLES
Booking #:
440638
Release Date:
07-26-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, MARGIE
Booking #:
440637
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Villagomez, Martin
Booking #:
440636
Release Date:
07-26-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COLON, AVERY
Booking #:
440634
Release Date:
07-26-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 11:21 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
