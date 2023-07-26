From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 2

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

MISC CPFX7: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

MISC CPF x 4: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1

Larry Trent SO Number: 23678 Booking Number: 446369 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:51 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $7139.80 Bill Brown SO Number: 19448 Booking Number: 446368 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:44 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $920.00 Jose Carrizales SO Number: 103378 Booking Number: 446367 Booking Date: 07-26-2023 12:58 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Mercedez Ramirez SO Number: 103152 Booking Number: 446366 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Orlando Crespo SO Number: 106831 Booking Number: 446365 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:43 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Sierra Valles SO Number: 95974 Booking Number: 446364 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:50 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Stacy Anderson SO Number: 66592 Booking Number: 446363 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:39 pm Charges: MISC CPFX7 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $502.00 Mercedes Salazar SO Number: 93313 Booking Number: 446362 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:47 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Johnny Lopez SO Number: 69573 Booking Number: 446361 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:46 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: No Bond Juan Velez SO Number: 39908 Booking Number: 446360 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 10:44 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID MISC CPF x 4 Bond: $1373.60 Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 446359 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 9:35 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $4535.38 Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 446358 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:09 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH THE FLOW Bond: $726.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

