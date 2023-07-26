From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 2
  • 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • MISC VPTA X 4: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • MISC CPFX7: 1
  • MISC FTAX1: 1
  • *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • MISC CPF x 4: 1
  • DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
  • DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE: 1
  • POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1
Larry Trent mug shot

Larry Trent

SO Number: 23678

Booking Number: 446369

Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:51 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS

NO DRIVER LICENSE

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 4

Bond: $7139.80

Bill Brown mug shot

Bill Brown

SO Number: 19448

Booking Number: 446368

Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:44 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $920.00

Jose Carrizales mug shot

Jose Carrizales

SO Number: 103378

Booking Number: 446367

Booking Date: 07-26-2023 12:58 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Mercedez Ramirez mug shot

Mercedez Ramirez

SO Number: 103152

Booking Number: 446366

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:57 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Orlando Crespo mug shot

Orlando Crespo

SO Number: 106831

Booking Number: 446365

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:43 pm

Charges:

BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Sierra Valles mug shot

Sierra Valles

SO Number: 95974

Booking Number: 446364

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:50 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $7500.00

Stacy Anderson mug shot

Stacy Anderson

SO Number: 66592

Booking Number: 446363

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:39 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX7

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $502.00

Mercedes Salazar mug shot

Mercedes Salazar

SO Number: 93313

Booking Number: 446362

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:47 pm

Charges:

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Johnny Lopez mug shot

Johnny Lopez

SO Number: 69573

Booking Number: 446361

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:46 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

THEFT OF FIREARM

Bond: No Bond

Juan Velez mug shot

Juan Velez

SO Number: 39908

Booking Number: 446360

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 10:44 am

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF x 4

Bond: $1373.60

Christy Jackson mug shot

Christy Jackson

SO Number: 60790

Booking Number: 446359

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 9:35 am

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $4535.38

Francisca Perez mug shot

Francisca Perez

SO Number: 93358

Booking Number: 446358

Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:09 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKING WITH THE FLOW

Bond: $726.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
