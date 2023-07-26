From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 2
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- MISC VPTA X 4: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- MISC CPFX7: 1
- MISC FTAX1: 1
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- MISC CPF x 4: 1
- DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE: 1
- POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1
Larry Trent
SO Number: 23678
Booking Number: 446369
Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:51 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
DEFECTIVE TURN SIGNAL LAMPS
NO DRIVER LICENSE
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
REGISTRATION INSIGIA- WRONG VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 4
Bond: $7139.80
Bill Brown
SO Number: 19448
Booking Number: 446368
Booking Date: 07-26-2023 1:44 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $920.00
Jose Carrizales
SO Number: 103378
Booking Number: 446367
Booking Date: 07-26-2023 12:58 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Mercedez Ramirez
SO Number: 103152
Booking Number: 446366
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:57 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Orlando Crespo
SO Number: 106831
Booking Number: 446365
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:43 pm
Charges:
BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Sierra Valles
SO Number: 95974
Booking Number: 446364
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:50 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: $7500.00
Stacy Anderson
SO Number: 66592
Booking Number: 446363
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX7
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $502.00
Mercedes Salazar
SO Number: 93313
Booking Number: 446362
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:47 pm
Charges:
*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Johnny Lopez
SO Number: 69573
Booking Number: 446361
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:46 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
THEFT OF FIREARM
Bond: No Bond
Juan Velez
SO Number: 39908
Booking Number: 446360
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 10:44 am
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF x 4
Bond: $1373.60
Christy Jackson
SO Number: 60790
Booking Number: 446359
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 9:35 am
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
DL4 PERMIT UNLICENSED PERSON TO DRIVE
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $4535.38
Francisca Perez
SO Number: 93358
Booking Number: 446358
Booking Date: 07-25-2023 8:09 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKING WITH THE FLOW
Bond: $726.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597